Several hundred people demonstrate in Erfurt against asylum reform

Several hundred people demonstrated in Erfurt on Saturday against the European Union’s planned asylum reform. According to the police, around 200 people gathered at the main train station in the evening, according to the organizers there were 300. At a rally, speakers protested that asylum procedures should in future be opened at the external borders of the EU. They fear inhumane conditions in the camps and many deaths. The route led through the city center of Erfurt.

Erfurt: Demo partially paralyzes rail traffic

A second demonstration took place at the fish market under the motto “Killing Europe’s borders”. The Seebrücke initiative and the group “Young people without borders in Thuringia” called for this. Tram traffic was also affected at times by the demonstrations. This also affected departing fans who had previously watched the test match between Rot-Weiss Erfurt and BVB in the Steigerwald Stadium.

