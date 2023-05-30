Home » Several injured in shooting in South Florida
Several injured in shooting in South Florida

Hollywood Beach, Florida, after a shooting on May 29, 2023.

Several people were injured by shots on the seafront in the city of Hollywoodabout 30 kilometers north of Miami, according to local media reports.

The Police have not given details of what happened, but a web camera located in the place captured images of people running terrified along the promenade.

However, the local CBS channel indicated that there are at least nine people who required hospitalization, including minors, and there are five detainees.

The Hollywood Police asked people not to approach a limited area of ​​​​the Broadwalk promenade, as there is an investigation underway. EFE

