Several Major Issues in Current Economic Work※

Xi Jinping

from December 15 to 16, 2022, the central economic work conference will be held in Beijing. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng/Photography

Next year’s economic work is full of many things. It is necessary to proceed from the strategic overall situation, grasp the main contradictions, start from improving social psychological expectations and boost development confidence, grasp major key links, and do a good job.

(1) Efforts to expand domestic demand

Insufficient aggregate demand is a prominent contradiction facing the current economic operation. We must vigorously implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand and take more forceful measures to realize a virtuous circle of social reproduction. my country has effectively responded to the Asian financial crisis in 1998, the international financial crisis in 2008, and the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic since 2020 by expanding domestic demand, and has accumulated successful experience. It is necessary to optimize policy measures and give full play to the basic role of consumption and the key role of investment.

One is to give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption. my country’s new industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization are advancing in depth, and consumption is increasingly becoming the fundamental force driving economic growth. It is necessary to enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, innovate consumption scenarios, and fully release consumption potential. Consumption is a function of income. It is necessary to increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, especially to increase the consumption capacity of low- and middle-income residents who have a high propensity to consume but are greatly affected by the epidemic. It is necessary to reasonably increase consumer credit to support consumption such as housing improvement, new energy vehicles, elderly care services, education, medical care, cultural and sports services.

The second is to effectively drive the investment of the whole society through government investment and policy incentives. At present, private investment is expected to be weak, and government investment must play a guiding role. This is a powerful tool to deal with cyclical economic fluctuations. Government investment should increase efforts in laying the foundation, benefiting the long-term, making up for shortcomings, and adjusting the structure, speed up the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” major projects, strengthen the construction of infrastructure such as transportation, energy, water conservancy, agriculture, and information, and strengthen the inter-regional foundation. Facilities connectivity. It is necessary to support urban agglomerations and metropolitan areas in building a modern infrastructure system, and implement urban renewal actions and rural construction actions. It is necessary to increase investment in science and technology and industry, and carry out the construction of major scientific and technological infrastructure and key core technology research and development capabilities in advance. Policy-based finance should play a counter-cyclical adjustment role, increase financing support for major projects in line with national development plans and industrial policies, and take into account both economic and social benefits. It is necessary to relax the market access of private investment, encourage and attract more private capital to participate in the construction of major national projects and projects to make up for shortcomings. It is necessary to strengthen project reserves and preliminary work, and strengthen element guarantees.

It is necessary to continue to play the role of export in supporting the economy. It is necessary to stabilize exports to developed countries, expand exports to emerging economies, improve the level of processing trade, increase the added value of exports, expand service trade, develop digital trade, consolidate and expand the export advantages of new industries such as new energy vehicles, and actively expand advanced technologies, important Import equipment, energy resources and other products, give full play to the role of China-Europe Railway Express, and accelerate the construction of a strong trade country.

(2) Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system

We must practice our internal strength and stand firm. Our country has the world‘s most complete industrial system and the domestic market with the greatest potential. We must effectively improve the resilience and security of the industrial chain and supply chain, and pay close attention to making up for shortcomings and forging long ones.

On January 18, 2023, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with merchants in the Beijing Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market and people who purchase new year products through a video connection.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao/Photography

One is to ensure the smooth circulation of the national economy. my country’s economy must ensure national security, basic livelihood, and normal operation of infrastructure and basic industries. It is necessary to vigorously improve the ability to ensure the security of food and energy resources, especially to firmly hold the food rice bowl in our own hands. It is necessary to implement a new round of action to increase the production capacity of 100 billion catties of grain, to ask for production capacity from arable land and technology, and to ask for food from land resources. It is necessary to strengthen the domestic exploration and development of important energy and mineral resources and increase storage and production, coordinate the layout of power sources, networks, loads and storage, accelerate the planning and construction of new energy systems, support enterprises to “group to sea”, and accelerate the diversification of imports. It is necessary to enhance the national strategic material reserve support capability.

The second is to accelerate the upgrading and development of the industrial system. It is necessary to plan ahead in key areas and comprehensively improve the modernization level of the industrial system, which not only consolidates the leading position of traditional advantageous industries, but also creates new competitive advantages. Seize the new opportunities bred in the process of adjusting the global industrial structure and layout, bravely open up new fields and win new tracks. Traditional manufacturing is the foundation of a modern industrial system. It is necessary to accelerate digital transformation, promote advanced and applicable technologies, and focus on improving the level of high-end, intelligent, and green. Strategic emerging industries are new pillars and new tracks leading future development. It is necessary to speed up the research and development and application of cutting-edge technologies such as new energy, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, green and low-carbon, and quantum computing, and support the development of specialized and special new enterprises. It is necessary to vigorously develop the digital economy, improve the level of normalized supervision, and support platform companies in leading development, creating jobs, and showing their talents in international competition.

(3) Effectively implement the “two unwavering”

For a period of time, there have been some incorrect or even erroneous opinions in the society about whether we still engage in a socialist market economy and whether we adhere to the “two unshakable principles”. We must be clear and unambiguous, always adhere to the direction of socialist market economic reform, and adhere to the “two unwavering”.

The first is to deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises and improve the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises. The three-year reform of state-owned enterprises has achieved results. According to the changes in the situation, we should focus on improving core competitiveness and enhancing core functions, and plan a new round of action plans to deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises. Our country’s operating state-owned assets are large, and some enterprises have low return on assets and insufficient innovation capabilities, which do not meet the requirements of state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, and to play the strategic supporting role of the state-owned economy. We must adhere to the direction of classified reform, properly handle the relationship between the economic responsibility and social responsibility of state-owned enterprises, improve the state-owned assets management system that focuses on capital management, give full play to the role of state-owned capital investment and operation companies, promote the integration and reorganization of state-owned enterprises in a market-oriented manner, and create a group of innovative state-owned enterprises. enterprise. It is necessary to improve the modern corporate governance of state-owned enterprises with Chinese characteristics, truly operate according to market-oriented mechanisms, and accelerate the construction of world-class enterprises.

The second is to optimize the development environment of private enterprises and promote the development and growth of private economy. The private economy plays an important role in economic and social development, employment, fiscal taxation, and technological innovation. It is necessary to implement the requirement of equal treatment of state-owned and private enterprises in terms of system and law, and encourage and support the development and growth of private economy and private enterprises in terms of policy and public opinion. It is necessary to protect the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law. It is necessary to comprehensively sort out and revise laws, regulations and policies related to enterprises, and continue to break down barriers affecting equal access. It is necessary to improve the fair competition system, oppose local protection and administrative monopoly, and open up more space for private enterprises. It is necessary to strengthen the management services of small, medium and micro enterprises and support the development of small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households. Leading cadres at all levels should solve problems for private enterprises, do practical things, and build a pro-Qing government-business relationship. State-owned enterprises, private enterprises, and foreign enterprises must operate in compliance with laws and regulations.

(4) Make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital

This year, my country’s use of foreign capital continued to maintain rapid growth. Throughout the world, both developed countries and emerging economies regard attracting and utilizing foreign capital as a major national policy, and the international competition for attracting investment has become more intense. We must promote high-level opening up, rely on the advantages of my country’s ultra-large-scale market, and attract global resource elements through the domestic cycle. We must not only retain high-quality stock foreign investment, but also attract more high-quality foreign investment to improve the quality and quality of trade and investment cooperation. level.

One is to expand market access. It is necessary to reasonably reduce the negative list of foreign investment access, increase the opening up of the modern service industry, and give full play to the pioneering role of open platforms such as the free trade pilot zone, Hainan Free Trade Port, various development zones, and bonded areas. The import policy must be implemented as soon as possible to bear fruit.

The second is to comprehensively optimize the business environment. It is necessary to implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, promote fair competition, ensure that foreign-funded enterprises participate in government procurement, bidding, and standard formulation on an equal footing in accordance with the law, and increase the protection of intellectual property rights and the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investment. It is necessary to actively promote the joining of high-standard economic and trade agreements such as the “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement” (CPTPP) and the “Digital Economic Partnership Agreement” (DEPA), and take the initiative to compare relevant rules, regulations, management, and standards to deepen the development of relevant domestic fields. reform.

The third is to do a good job in serving foreign-funded enterprises in a targeted manner. It is necessary to strengthen communication and exchanges with foreign businessmen, provide the greatest convenience for foreign businessmen to come to China to engage in trade and investment negotiations, and at the same time promote the normalization of economic and trade personnel to go out to attract investment.

(5) Effectively prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks

We must persist in treating both symptoms and root causes, combining near and far, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing systemic risks.

One is to prevent systemic risks caused by the real estate industry. Real estate has a major impact on economic growth, employment, fiscal and tax revenue, residents’ wealth, and financial stability. It is necessary to correctly handle the relationship between preventing systemic risks and moral hazards, do a good job in dealing with risks, and ensure the stable development of the real estate market. All regions and relevant departments must shoulder their responsibilities. Policies should be implemented according to the city, focusing on improving expectations, expanding effective demand, supporting rigid and improving housing demand, supporting the implementation of childbirth policy and talent policy, solving the housing problems of new citizens and young people, and encouraging local governments and financial institutions to increase affordable renting Housing supply, exploring the construction of long-term rental housing market. We must adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, conduct in-depth research and judgment on major trends and structural changes such as the supply and demand relationship in the real estate market and the urbanization pattern, and pay close attention to research on medium- and long-term fundamental solutions to eliminate the “high debt, The shortcomings of the development model of high leverage and high turnover promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model.

The second is to prevent and defuse financial risks. Finance matters to the overall development. It is necessary to coordinate the prevention of major financial risks and moral hazards, consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, deal with them in a timely manner, and prevent the formation of regional and systemic financial risks. It is necessary to strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on financial work and deepen the reform of the financial system.

On January 18, 2023, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with the employees of the Tarim Oilfield Company’s Lunnan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Center, the first station of the West-to-East Gas Pipeline through a video connection.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao/Photography

The third is to prevent and defuse the risk of local government debt. It is necessary to strengthen the responsibility of the provincial government to prevent and resolve the main body of hidden debts, increase the disposal of existing hidden debts, optimize the debt maturity structure, reduce the interest burden, steadily promote the merger and supervision of local government hidden debts and statutory debts, and resolutely curb the increase, Dissolve stock. It is necessary to prohibit all kinds of disguised borrowing behaviors and prevent the “platformization” of local state-owned enterprises and institutions. It is necessary to strengthen the comprehensive management of financing platform companies and promote classified transformation. It is necessary to deepen the reform of the fiscal and taxation system, improve the fiscal transfer payment system, improve the fiscal system below the provincial level, steadily promote the construction of the local tax system, and consolidate the local basic financial resources and self-development capabilities.

There is still a lot of important work to do next year. It is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization, stabilize food production, resolutely prevent large-scale poverty, smooth the flow and circulation of urban and rural factors, and build a beautiful village that is suitable for living and business. It is necessary to plan a new round of comprehensively deepening reforms around building a high-level socialist market economic system and promoting high-level opening up. It is necessary to prepare for the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum and promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. It is necessary to implement major regional strategies and regional coordinated development strategies in depth, promote complementary advantages and develop each other’s strengths. It is necessary to promote the green transformation of economic and social development, coordinate the promotion of carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth, create conditions to accelerate the “dual control” of energy consumption to the “dual control” system of carbon emissions, and continue to fight in depth to defend the blue sky, clear water, and pure land. , to build a beautiful China.

※This is part of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Economic Work Conference on December 15, 2022.