Home » Several motorcycle accidents in NRW – a pedestrian dies – news
News

Several motorcycle accidents in NRW – a pedestrian dies – news

by admin
Several motorcycle accidents in NRW – a pedestrian dies – news

Collision with a motorcycle: A pedestrian dies in Wuppertal-Barmen: According to the police, a 57-year-old man wanted to cross federal highway 7 on Saturday morning. The pedestrian collided with a motorcycle. The rescue workers tried to revive the man, but he ultimately died in the hospital. The motorcyclist was also killed in the accident. The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Crashed when overtaking with a motorcycle – two seriously injured in Aldenhoven in the district of Düren: Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured when their machine crashed on Saturday evening. According to the police, the accident happened during an overtaking maneuver. A 46-year-old motorcyclist wanted to overtake a motorcade when a car swerved in front of him. To avoid a collision, the motorcyclist swerved and fell. The man and his 52-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Driver overlooks motorcyclists when turning in Schmallenberg: Despite emergency braking and evasive maneuvers, a 21-year-old motorcyclist from Mettmann was unable to prevent a collision on Saturday. He fell to the ground on his motorcycle, injured himself and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Braked – motorcyclist drives into the crash barrier near Arnsberg: A 32-year-old drove on the country road from Arnsberg in the direction of Hellefeld. In a left turn, he left the roadway to the right, ended up in a gravel parking lot and crashed into the crash barrier with his motorcycle. He was injured and had to go to the hospital.

See also  The social spread of Xi'an is basically controlled, and the overall epidemic has entered the final stage

You may also like

DeSantis attacks Trump for congratulating Kim Jong Un

The children of Lihula created a giant sculpture...

Risaralda prepares for the Environmental Week 2023

Building a Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation...

The big interview – will you do it...

FAES locates subjects who transported drugs, cash and...

In Europe they offer Colombian cocaine by Telegram

Primera Division: A farewell goal: Benzema leaves Real...

Overturned vehicle leaves one dead and one injured...

Alcaraz exhibits total tennis against Musetti and is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy