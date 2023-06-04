Several motorcycle accidents in NRW – a pedestrian dies – news

Collision with a motorcycle: A pedestrian dies in Wuppertal-Barmen: According to the police, a 57-year-old man wanted to cross federal highway 7 on Saturday morning. The pedestrian collided with a motorcycle. The rescue workers tried to revive the man, but he ultimately died in the hospital. The motorcyclist was also killed in the accident. The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Crashed when overtaking with a motorcycle – two seriously injured in Aldenhoven in the district of Düren: Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured when their machine crashed on Saturday evening. According to the police, the accident happened during an overtaking maneuver. A 46-year-old motorcyclist wanted to overtake a motorcade when a car swerved in front of him. To avoid a collision, the motorcyclist swerved and fell. The man and his 52-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Driver overlooks motorcyclists when turning in Schmallenberg: Despite emergency braking and evasive maneuvers, a 21-year-old motorcyclist from Mettmann was unable to prevent a collision on Saturday. He fell to the ground on his motorcycle, injured himself and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Braked – motorcyclist drives into the crash barrier near Arnsberg: A 32-year-old drove on the country road from Arnsberg in the direction of Hellefeld. In a left turn, he left the roadway to the right, ended up in a gravel parking lot and crashed into the crash barrier with his motorcycle. He was injured and had to go to the hospital.