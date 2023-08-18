Home » Several relatives of Fernando Villavicencio announce a lawsuit against the State
Several relatives of Fernando Villavicencio announce a lawsuit against the State

Several relatives of Fernando Villavicencio announce a lawsuit against the State

Relatives of Fernando Villavicencio Valencia announced on the morning of this Friday, August 18, that they will sue the State.

Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate, was assassinated on August 9, 2023, in the north of Quito.

Villavicencio’s relatives confirmed the claim through a press conference.
They announced that the complaint is against five people.

First against the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso; also against the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata.

Fausto Salinas, current General Commander of the Police and also against Manuel Samaniego, General Director of Intelligence of the National Police.

Another of the people denounced criminally will be the operational deputy director of security and protection, whose name is unknown.

The complaint that the relatives of Fernando Villavicencio will present is for willful omission.

They consider that the State should protect his life since it was known that Fernando Villavicencio had a risk profile of 97%.

Marco Yaulema, lawyer for the mother and brothers of the candidate assassinated at the beginning of August, led the press conference.

The complaint is presented by eight people linked to the Villavicencio Valencia family.

It is headed by Cristina Villavicencio Villavicencio, Patricia Villavicencio Valencia, Gloria Valencia Gavilánez, Galo Valencia Gavilánez, Eduardo Villavicencio Valencia, Maritza Villavicencio Valencia, William Villavicencio Valencia and Gladys Villavicencio Valencia.

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot several times after leaving a political rally in the north of Quito.

Weeks prior to the crime, he reported to the State Attorney General’s Office that he had received death threats.

In his replacement, as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, will be his friend, the journalist Chirstian Zurita.

