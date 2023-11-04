Several traffic accidents were recorded today in Huila

On this Saturday morning, the department of Huila was the scene of several traffic accidents, the causes of which are attributed to weather conditions and other factors. Fortunately, none of these cases left fatalities.

One of the accidents took place in the Yaguilga sector, via Agrado-Garzón, Huila, where two people were injured. Witnesses to the incident reported delays in the arrival of relief agencies to provide care and transfer the injured people to a care center. The people involved in this accident were traveling on two Criptón and CB 125 type motorcycles.

In another incident, a driver was involved in an accident when he apparently attempted to avoid a collision with an animal that suddenly crossed the road. As a result, the driver lost control of his vehicle, which veered into a green area. Fortunately, this accident did not cause any injuries to anyone and was limited to property damage. The incident took place on the highway that connects the municipalities of Campoalegre and Hobo, in the center of Huila.

Following the series of accidents, a traffic incident was reported on Route 45, in Campoalegre, near the area known as La Vega del Oriente, which involved a motorcyclist and a tractor-trailer. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but material damage to the vehicles was reported.

Finally, a tractor-trailer suffered an accident in the Pericongo sector, via Timaná-Altamira, Huila. The driver of the tractor-trailer, with plates TMU-919, apparently lost control of the heavy vehicle due to brake problems, which resulted in a collision. The incident is being attended to by the Timaná volunteer fire department, south of Huila.

Authorities recommend driving with caution, since the rains persist throughout the department of Huila.

