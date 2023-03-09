9
According to Ukrainian sources, Russian attacks lead to power outages in several areas of the country. The Black Sea port city of Odessa and the second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, are among those affected. A massive rocket attack hit a power plant in the port city, the governor of the Odessa region announced on Telegram. Residential areas were also hit, but there were no injuries.
