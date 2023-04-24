Several years in prison for climate activists in England

Two climate activists in England were sentenced to several years in prison on Friday for temporarily blocking an important Thames bridge. Judge Shane Colery at Southend Crown Court justified the harsh sentence with a deterrent effect. In Germany, too, tougher penalties against climate activists are always in focus, currently demanded by CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt.

Also German among convicts

As the British news agency PA reported on Friday, a 40-year-old man has to go to prison for three years in the case from England. A 34-year-old man, who the BBC says is German, was sentenced to two years and seven months. The men had previously been found guilty of disturbing public order. Judge Shane Collery said at the sentencing hearing, “They need to be punished for the mess they have made so that others are prevented from imitating them,” according to the PA. The two activists from the Just Stop Oil group climbed onto the pillars of the Thames Bridge in Dartford, east of London, in early October 2022. The suspension bridge is part of the ring road around the British capital and is one of the busiest traffic routes in the country. It had to be closed to traffic for 40 hours.

Dobrindt calls for minimum prison sentences and preventive detention

In Germany, Dobrindt told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “We are seeing increasing radicalization in parts of the climate movement. Criminals are acting here, not climate activists.” FDP Chairman and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner told RTL and ntv: “For me, it is a form of physical violence if you tolerate or operate property damage or if you restrict people’s mobility as a form of protest.” Dobrindt said that stricter laws were needed “firstly with minimum prison sentences and secondly with preventive detention”. The previous actions could also end “in the exercise of violence”. “That’s why I’m sticking to it: we have to prevent a climate RAF from emerging.” Dobrindt had previously encountered severe criticism for using the term. The protest group Last Generation had announced that it would “peacefully bring Berlin to a standstill” with street blockades for an indefinite period starting this Monday.