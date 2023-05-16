Home » Severe convective weather blue warning 9 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have 8 to 10 thunderstorms, strong winds or hail_Hangzhou Net
News

Severe convective weather blue warning 9 provinces, regions and cities have 8 to 10 thunderstorms, strong winds or hail

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-16 11:41

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue warning of strong convective weather at 10:00 on May 16:

It is estimated that from 14:00 on May 16 to 14:00 on May 17, northeast Hebei and its offshore, southern Beijing, Tianjin, central and western Liaoning, southeastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Jilin, southeastern Heilongjiang, northern Shanxi, northern and western Hunan There will be 8-10 thunderstorms, strong winds or hail in parts of other places; southeastern Heilongjiang, central Jilin, central and western Liaoning, northeastern Hebei, southeastern Beijing, northern Tianjin, southeastern Hubei, eastern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, Some areas in eastern Guizhou, northeastern Guangxi and other places will have short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly rainfall of 20-40 mm, and local areas can reach more than 50 mm.

It is expected that the main impact period of strong convection will be from afternoon to night today.

Defense Guidelines:

1. The government and relevant departments shall make preparations for short-term heavy rain, lightning protection, and strong winds according to their duties, and the meteorological department shall make preparations for artificial hail prevention operations;

2. Outdoor pedestrians and staff should reduce outdoor activities, and pay attention to stay away from structures such as scaffolding and billboards;

3. Drive poultry and livestock into places with roofs, close doors and windows and reinforce sheds;

4. Water operations in relevant waters and passing ships take active countermeasures such as returning to the port to avoid or bypass sailing, pay attention to covering construction materials on the construction site, and properly arrange outdoor items that are susceptible to rainstorms and hailstorms;

5. Check the drainage system of cities, farmland, and fish ponds, and make preparations for drainage and defense against disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides, and mudslides.

