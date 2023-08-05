Severe Rainfall Expected in Guangxi Due to Low Pressure Monsoon

Heavy Rains Expected in Guangxi Due to Low Pressure Monsoon

Since the night of the 3rd, parts of the three coastal cities in Guangxi have experienced heavy to heavy rains, along with local heavy rainfall, as a result of the low pressure monsoon in the Beibu Gulf. The monsoon’s low pressure center is currently located in the coastal area of Guangxi, with a maximum wind force of 5-6 at the center.

The effects of the low pressure circulation are expected to continue, as heavy rain to heavy rainstorms are predicted from tonight until August 8 in the Beibu Gulf, southern Guangxi, and parts of western Guangxi. Local heavy rainstorms may even escalate into extremely heavy rainstorms. During this period, the cumulative rainfall is expected to range from 100-250 mm in southern Guangxi and parts of western Guangxi, with some areas experiencing over 400 mm. Other areas will likely see rainfall ranging from 20-60 mm, with some areas possibly receiving over 90 mm.

The rainfall process can be divided into three stages. From the evening of the 3rd to the 5th, the rainfall began to develop, leading to heavy rain in certain areas such as Fangchenggang, Qinzhou, Beihai, Yulin, Nanning, and Chongzuo, with some areas even experiencing torrential rain. The period from the 6th to the 7th is expected to witness the strongest rainfall, with heavy to heavy rains forecasted in parts of southern and western Guangxi, and the possibility of local heavy rains escalating into extremely heavy rains (200-250 mm). Finally, on the 8th, the rainfall is expected to weaken, resulting in moderate to heavy rains in parts of western and southern Guangxi, with some areas experiencing local heavy rains.

In response to the situation, the Guangxi Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue rainstorm warning on August 5 at 11:00. The Guangxi Meteorological Bureau’s major meteorological disaster (rainstorm) level IV emergency response remains in effect. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

(Source: Headquarters reporter Liao Mi, Guangxi Meteorological Bureau)

