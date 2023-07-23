Severe Rainstorm Floods Shanghai, Activates ‘Sea-Watching Mode’, and Causes Chaos in the City

Shanghai Hit by Heavy Rain and Flooding, Activates “Sea-Watching Mode”

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, July 22, 2023] On the evening of July 21, Shanghai experienced heavy rain and continuous thunderstorms, resulting in severe flooding across the city. The authorities have activated the “sea-watching mode” as the viaducts transformed into “elevated rivers.” Citizens expressed astonishment, noting that they had not witnessed such a heavy rainstorm in decades.

The Shanghai Meteorological Observatory issued multiple warnings on the same day, including a yellow rainstorm, a yellow thunderstorm, and a blue gale signal. From 17:00 to 20:00, the central city of Shanghai was battered by heavy rain.

Videos uploaded online captured the intensity of the downpour, with the viaducts resembling rivers and vehicles moving at a slow pace as if navigating through waterways.

Several districts, including Pudong, Yangpu, and Putuo, experienced severe flooding in certain areas. The bustling urban areas turned into vast oceans, submerging many vehicles. Citizens were seen wading through knee-deep water, and a motorcyclist struggled to navigate the flooded streets.

Local businesses and low-rise residences along the streets were flooded, prompting people to urgently drain water from their properties.

The heavy rain in Shanghai became a hot topic on social media, with netizens expressing their amazement and frustration. Comments such as “It feels like the sky is leaking” and “The viaduct has turned into an ‘elevated river'” flooded online platforms.

Citizens shared their experiences, stating, “I haven’t witnessed such heavy rain in decades, and the roads are completely flooded.”

Another resident exclaimed, “Shanghai has become a sea, and I haven’t seen this in years. The neighborhood is surrounded by water, and the roads are impassable for cars.”

Reports suggested that some areas, such as Baoshan and Jing’an, lacked proper drainage, resulting in roads being filled with boats and motorboats.

Due to the heavy rain, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and Pudong Airport experienced minor delays, with some flights being diverted.

A day before the heavy rainstorm, a video surfaced online showing the collapse of a stadium roof in Jiading, Shanghai. Officials confirmed the incident but assured the media that there were no casualties. The venue has been temporarily closed for rectification.

Concerns were raised about the stadium’s quality, with one netizen commenting, “Fortunately, no one was injured, but can this venue still host large-scale sports events?”

In conclusion, Shanghai faced significant challenges as heavy rain led to widespread flooding and transportation disruptions. Efforts are underway to address the aftermath and ensure public safety.

