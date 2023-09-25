Severe Storms Expected in Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas

DALLAS, Texas – The first Sunday of fall is ending with a warning of scattered to severe storms in Dallas-Fort Worth and the northern part of the state. Our meteorologist Nelly Carreño has informed us of the potential risks associated with this weather phenomenon.

As of 8:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dallas and Tarrant counties, which will be in effect until 9:15 p.m. Residents in these areas should be prepared for the possibility of hail and strong gusts of wind.

Furthermore, a Tornado Warning has been issued, affecting northeast Hunt County and southwest Hopkins until 7:30 p.m. Fortunately, this warning does not extend beyond these areas. However, viewers have reported large hail falling in Garland, Richardson, and south Arlington.

According to our meteorologist, much of North Texas is at Level 2 on the severe weather risk scale. The most critical period for severe storms is expected between 7 p.m. and midnight, with the probability of storms reaching 60% at 8 p.m.

These storms are developing due to the arrival of a cold front in North Texas, which is moving from north to south, primarily east of I-35 and south of I-20 late tonight and early Monday. The greatest risk associated with these storms is strong wind gusts, reaching up to 60 miles per hour, and the potential for 1.25-inch hail in the strongest storms.

While there may be isolated cases of flash flooding due to the slow passage of some storms, the risk of tornadoes remains minimal for now.

Amidst these weather conditions, the Dallas Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual fall festival called “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” The arboretum is adorned with pumpkins, autumn flowers, and vibrant colors to celebrate the season. Visitors can explore Pumpkin Village, where they will have the opportunity to meet Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and other beloved characters from the classic cartoon. The festival offers a delightful experience for all ages with special events such as “Mommy and Me” Monday, Chef-Tastic Cooking Demonstration Wednesdays, and live music on weekends.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, with prices ranging from $14 for children aged 2 to 12, $16 for senior citizens, $20 for adults, and free admission for children under 2 years old. Parking costs $11 if purchased online or $15 at the door.

The Dallas Arboretum’s “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” exhibition will continue until November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can find the arboretum located at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218.

As the severe storms continue to affect the area, it is essential for residents to stay updated with the latest warnings and take necessary precautions.

