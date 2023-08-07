Severe thunderstorms threaten 120 million people in eastern US as storms intensify

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Eastern US, Putting Over 120 Million People at Risk

(CNN) – More than 120 million people in the eastern United States are facing the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Monday, bringing with them damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and even a few tornadoes. Communities from Philadelphia to Atlanta are under threat, as a very active thunderstorm pattern is expected to persist over the next few days across large parts of the country east of the Mississippi River.

The eastern US is still reeling from a storm system that battered the Ohio River Valley on Sunday and is now moving east, increasing the risk of severe weather on Monday. The worst-hit areas will span from northern Alabama to southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including major cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charlotte, Washington, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the severe storm threat has been raised to a moderate risk, or level 4 out of 5. The SPC warns, “An outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the eastern US today with widespread damaging, locally destructive winds and isolated tornadoes the greatest threats from the southern and central Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic States.”

The moderate risk of strong storms stretches from northeast Tennessee to southern Pennsylvania, encompassing Washington and Baltimore. The main threats include powerful wind gusts of over 120 km/h, tornadoes, and large hail. More than 10 million people are estimated to be at moderate risk.

The SPC issued a warning that “widespread damaging winds” are expected as the storm line moves through, with the possibility of gusts exceeding 120 km/h. Additionally, the formation of supercells, a type of severe thunderstorm, is anticipated around noon, increasing the likelihood of tornadoes.

In addition to the severe weather, parts of the Northeast may also experience heavy rainfall. A slight risk of excessive rain, or level 2 out of 4, has been issued for the region, with potential rainfall ranging from 0.8 to 4 inches on Monday.

The National Weather Service advises individuals in thunderstorm areas to be wary of severe weather and flash flooding, as they pose significant threats.

Over the weekend, the eastern US experienced a high number of storm reports. On Sunday alone, there were more than 150 storm reports, with Saturday accounting for over 130 reports. Among these were eight tornadoes that hit various areas, such as Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. The reports also included 92 instances of damaging winds and 37 incidents of large hail, primarily in the Central Plains and mid-Mississippi River Valley.

Continued Heatwave in Some Areas of the US

While parts of the eastern United States brace for severe weather, cities from Arizona to Florida will continue to endure dangerously high temperatures this week. The National Weather Service has warned that numerous record high and record morning low temperatures are likely in the coming days, with no relief in sight as the week progresses.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are still in effect for the southern part of the country, ranging from southeast California to Florida. These warnings are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future, as relief from the heatwave is unlikely.

Over the weekend, approximately 65 records for high or equal temperatures were set in cities across various states, such as Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. It is estimated that at least 120 more records could be established between Sunday and Tuesday.

In Austin, Texas, Sunday marked the 30th consecutive day with a high temperature of over 37 degrees Celsius, reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Albuquerque, a new record was set on Saturday, with the temperature peaking at 38 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record set in 1995. This also marked the hottest day in August for the city.

The situation is especially dire in New Orleans, where residents have been warned about high humidity levels that will make temperatures feel like 45 degrees Celsius or higher. To provide relief, cooling centers have been opened for those seeking respite from the sweltering heat. New Orleans officials have noted that the excessive heat warning issued for Monday will be the 17th such warning in 2023, surpassing the previous record of five warnings in 2021.

