Severe Tropical Storm Kanu Strengthens and Poses Threat to Zhejiang Coast

Typhoon Kanu Strengthening into Severe Tropical Storm Level

This year’s No. 6 typhoon, Kanu, has rapidly intensified into a severe tropical storm level, according to reports today (30th). Located in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 1370 kilometers east of the Philippines, Kanu is currently positioned at 18.3 degrees north latitude and 133.2 degrees east longitude. The maximum wind force near the center of the typhoon has reached 10 degrees (28 m/s), with a minimum air pressure of 982 hPa. The seventh-level wind circle has a radius of 280-360 kilometers, while the tenth-level wind circle spans a radius of 40-90 kilometers.

Meteorologists forecast that Kanu will continue its northwestern movement at a speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour. It is expected to make a turn towards the northwest near the Ryukyu Islands on the 31st. From the night of the 31st until the morning of August 1, the typhoon will enter the East China Sea and gradually approach Zhejiang. As it approaches the coast, its intensity is anticipated to steadily increase, with the potential to reach strong typhoon levels characterized by wind speeds of 45-50 m/s (14-15 level).

Shanghai will be significantly affected by Typhoon Kanu around August 2, with a substantial increase in winds and the possibility of showers or thunderstorms. As a result, the maximum temperature will drop to a range of 31°C to 32°C. However, starting from the 4th, cloudy weather conditions will prevail, causing temperatures to rise again to 33-34°C. Thunderstorms will once again become a common occurrence in the afternoon.

Stay updated on the latest developments regarding Typhoon Kanu and follow the necessary precautions to ensure your safety during inclement weather conditions.

Original Title: Typhoon Kanu is Strengthening

Editor in Charge: Fang Di

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

