The Corona investigation is picking up speed: On March 15, 2023, Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Society of Physicians and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy (MWGFD) held a press conference under the motto “Gene-based ‘vaccines‘ – the pharmaceutical crime of the century?” to present the latest shocking revelations about vaccine damage and to demand legal consequences.

German mainstream media did not appear at the press event in Munich – but camera teams from Austria did Hello TV, AUF1 and Report24. Your Felix Austria!

Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi was connected from Kiel, where he made his first public appearance in Germany since the media and legal hate campaign against him on March 8th, 2023 at a lecture by Daniele Ganser and from the whole hall with a standing ovation was celebrated. Dear hate media: Are you already ashamed?

Be Skambra von Epoch Times was also connected, who lost his job at the fee-financed fake news broadcaster SWR because he didn’t want to support the Corona lies.

Die inhuman hate speech against the world‘s leading virologist Bhakdi due to absurd allegations will probably be dropped, according to Dr. Ronald Weikl from the MWGFD. According to Weikl, many other lawsuits against doctors because of mask certificates and against citizens because of non-compliance with the measures are more and more often silently disappearing into the drawer. A judiciary victim appeals in a procedure for »document forgery« of a vaccination card »Self Defense«according to Weikl, a strategy that promises more and more success with increasing awareness of the enormous damage caused by vaccination.

The participants welcomed the media admission of guilt by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who ZDF Today Journal on March 12th. admitted that as a result of the vaccination there had been “serious restrictions”, some of which were permanent. Lauterbach believed that 1 in 10,000 vaccine cases had serious vaccine damage. The critics of MWGFD, on the other hand, assume something like that 1 in 20 out of.

“Lauterbach and Spahn willfully and intentionally spread the untruth,” according to Prof. Bhakdi, who pointed out that the use of cationic lipids like mRNA technology was not allowed in humans before 2020 because of the unknown risks. »BioNtech stated that it had carried out the preclinical safety tests, and this was a prerequisite for the emergency approval of the preparation. In fact, animal studies have never been conducted by vaccine manufacturers,” Bhakdi said.

“We already predicted all of this in the summer of 2020,” says Bhakdi. “Now, however, it has exceeded our worst fears.” Christian Fiala feared »a global scandal that Contergan overshadows.«

The courageous experts of MWGFD, who have been warning of the dangers of vaccination since 2020 and have therefore been subjected to an unparalleled media and political defamation campaign, estimate the cases of today myocarditis to 3% and the increase in Cancer probability also to about 3%says Prof. Werner Bergholz, member of the expert commission of the German Bundestag for the evaluation of the corona protection measures.

»The number of side effects reported to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI) is around 2,200% higher than with conventional vaccinations, around 500% higher for serious side effects and almost 3,000% for people who died at the same time per 1 million injections own evaluation of the PEI data«, says Prof. Bergholz. »The impact of heart problems varies in the studies between 3 and 8 percent, including myocarditis. For example, in US service members, 3.57% additional cancer cases and over 30% nerve problems called.”

“Even if one conservatively assumes only 5% severe side effects on this basis, this implies that with 60 million people who have been vaccinated twice 3 million people suffer from severe vaccination side effects in Germany«, says Prof. Bergholz.

The renowned Reutlingen pathologist Prof. Arne Burkhardt, who is currently world-leading expert for post-vaccination autopsies, and his team have undertaken 80 autopsies and 20 live examinations of people who have died or been injured in connection with the »vaccination«. »In 80% of the deceased, the causal involvement of the corona “vaccinations” in the death was identified as probable or very probable,” says Prof. Burkhardt.

Up to 4 months after vaccination, the toxic spike protein was detected not only at the injection site, but in many tissues and organs. “The detection of the spike protein in the ovaries, uterus, placenta, prostate and testicles with a reduction in sperm production is particularly worrying in terms of long-term consequences,” says Prof. Burkhardt. The “vaccination”-induced damage ranges from fatal mechanisms to chronic tissue damage, the long-term consequences of which are not yet foreseeable, according to Burkhardt: “In view of these incalculable risks, which differ fundamentally from those of conventional vaccinations, and the dubious effect of the corona “vaccinations” are these ethically unjustifiable and must be terminated immediately«

dr Weikl recommended Prof. Burkhardt for his courageous and groundbreaking histological work the Nobel Prize in medicine.

Prof. Martin Haditsch pointed out that in an interim report from February 28, 2021, Pfizer »8 1⁄2 pages densely packed« had listed all side effects that had been reported within just 3 months. “It was not without reason that Pfizer tried to wait 75 years to disclose the data that was thus available. through the Freedom of Information Act the company was forced to transmit its data now,” says Haditsch.

According to Destatis, it will be in Germany at the end of 2022 an excess mortality of 37% given, according to Haditsch. »In Europe, the countries with the lowest spike rate (Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia) also recorded the lowest (excess) mortality. According to a calculation in Great Britain 423,337 deaths from spiking with 2,110 lives saved.«

dr Ulrike Kämmerer revealed that “a significant portion of the packaged genetic information” of the nanolipids consists of plasmid DNA, bacterial genomes that are used for the technical production of RNA. “US geneticists have shown for Pfizer and Moderna that 15-30% of the genetic information of the ‘vaccinations’ consists of these plasmids… This means that the ‘pikes’ are clearly a prohibited gene injection represents. It is to be feared that the involuntary recipients of the extremely long-lived and reproducible plasmids in their bodies will suffer unforeseeable long-term consequences of this gene manipulation, the extent of which we cannot yet imagine.«

Former LKA President Thuringia Uwe Kranz warned that the World Health Organization (WHO) was working “at high pressure on highly questionable additions to its constitution”. Among other things, the terms of human rights and dignity are removedthe definitions of the WHO should be binding in the future, the control of the WHO would be undermined, the right to sanction ‘disobedient’ states would be installed, emergency rules and measures would be implemented, even a right of confiscation for the WHO would be created, according to Kranz.

“If these planned changes to the Convention and the International Health Regulations (IHR) are approved by the member states at the end of May, the main pillars of our Basic Law will at least be called into question or even explicitly repealed. Actually, Germany should withdraw from the WHO and stop their massive funding,” says Kranz.

“Despite the fact, which can no longer be denied, that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was tuned to the highest level of danger by means of so-called “gain-of-function research” over years of laboratory work, especially via its spike protein, the infection mortality rate is like the renowned Epidemiologist Prof. John Ioannidis has been able to prove in several studies, has remained very low, comparable to that of a virus flu,” says Dr. Ronald Weikl.

»For these reasons, there was never a need for a COVID »vaccination«. Nevertheless, the protagonists of the Corona agenda managed within two years, by means of a global vaccination campaign based on fear and panic-mongering, enormous social pressure and diverse reprisals as well as misleading information, with over 12.7 billion injections 1 almost three quarters of humanity (more than 5.55 billion, 72.4% 2) to “vaccinate” against COVID with completely insufficiently tested, novel, gene-based so-called “vaccines.”

In Germany would have 64.9 million people (77.9% of the population) have received at least one vaccination dose so far, according to Weikl. “According to realistic estimates, at least 3% of those vaccinated will suffer more severe damage. In Germany that would be approx. 2 million people. This enormous damage potential of the injections, which are mostly based on mRNA technology, is made clear to us doctors in the daily increasing number of post-vac syndrome patients who come to us with some of the most serious health problems. The damage pattern and the symptoms are extremely diverse. They range from fatigue, brain fog, heart muscle damage, paralysis, blindness, sudden hearing loss, skin changes, autoimmune diseases, rapidly growing tumors to chronic infections, pain and sleep disorders, depression, dementia and many other complaints.«

“The facts are on the table,” said the experts from MWGFD unanimously in their final statement: “Those who look the other way are also guilty. Now the judiciary is in demand! Those who committed these crimes against humanity must be held accountable!”

Videos:

MWGFD Online Symposium: Scientific Findings and Facts on COVID “Vaccination”

UP1: MWGFD Press Conference: “Gene-Based ‘Vaccines’ – The Pharma Crime of the Century?”