Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Sustained High Temperatures Forecasted Across China

China Experiences Heavy Rains and Sustained High Temperatures

China News Service, July 5th – The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a weather warning as heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of China. From 08:00 on July 5th to 08:00 on July 6th, northeastern Inner Mongolia, central and southern Heilongjiang, western Yunnan, central Chongqing, and northern Zhejiang will experience significant rainstorms. Furthermore, high temperatures are also predicted to persist in areas such as Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Huanghuai.

In the past 24 hours, heavy to heavy rains have already occurred in Jilin, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, and Yunnan. These regions experienced rainfall ranging from 100 to 191 mm. Tongliao in Inner Mongolia, Songyuan and Siping in Jilin, and Shenyang and Tieling in Liaoning witnessed local heavy rains. Additionally, there were reports of strong convective weather including thunderstorms and strong winds. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue rainstorm warning for these regions.

Looking ahead, heavy rainfall is also expected in northeastern Inner Mongolia, central and southern Heilongjiang, western Yunnan, central Chongqing, and northern Zhejiang. Northeastern Inner Mongolia may experience local heavy rains of 100 to 110 mm. Local areas may also face short-term heavy rainfall exceeding 60 mm, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

From the 6th to the 8th, moderate to heavy rains are anticipated in Jianghuai, eastern Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, eastern Sichuan Basin, Guizhou, northern Yunnan, and southeastern Tibet. Specific areas may experience heavy rains and local heavy rains, while some regions in the southwest may encounter moderate to heavy rains.

In addition to heavy rains, high temperatures are expected in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Huanghuai, and other areas. From the 5th to the 7th, the daily maximum temperature in most of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, northern Shandong, and central and northern Henan is projected to reach 37-39 ℃. Some parts of southern Hebei and northern Henan may even exceed 40 ℃. A yellow high temperature warning has been issued for these regions.

The weather forecast for the next three days predicts heavy to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, central and southern Heilongjiang, western Yunnan, central Chongqing, and northern Zhejiang. Northeastern Inner Mongolia may experience heavy rainstorms of 100-110 mm. Additionally, winds of level 4-6 are expected in various regions during this period.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has released precipitation forecast maps for the mentioned time periods to provide a visual representation of the expected weather conditions. It is important for individuals residing in these regions to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

