Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall and Rainfall Expected in Northeast China and Jiangnan Region

Heavy Snowfall and Rain Forecasted in Parts of China

China is preparing for heavy snowfall and low-temperature rain, snow, and freezing disasters in the coming days, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory. The regions most at risk include Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, and other areas, and there is concern about the potential impact on transportation, agriculture, animal husbandry, power communications, and other sectors.

The cold air is expected to bring strong winds and a drop in temperatures in Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China. Wind speeds of magnitude 4 to 6 are expected, with some areas experiencing gusts of magnitude 7 to 9. Temperatures will decrease by 4 to 8°C. Eastern and northwest Inner Mongolia will also see light to moderate snow or sleet, with heavy snowfall predicted in some areas of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and other places, resulting in an additional snow depth of 2-8 cm.

In addition to heavy snowfall, Jiangnan and other regions can expect heavy rainfall in the next three days. Light to moderate rain is predicted in parts of most of Jiangnan, eastern Jianghan, western Jianghuai, most of South China, and eastern Southwest China. Some areas in central and northern Jiangxi, eastern Hunan, central Zhejiang, and northwest Fujian may experience heavy rain.

The detailed forecast for the next three days reveals that light to moderate snow or sleet will occur in parts of eastern and northwestern Inner Mongolia, eastern Heilongjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, and other areas. Heavy snowfall is forecasted in northeastern Heilongjiang. Some regions will experience light to moderate rain, with local heavy rain predicted in various areas. Strong winds of magnitude 4 to 6, with some areas experiencing winds of magnitude 6 to 7, are also expected in specific regions.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the following two days indicates light to moderate snow or sleet in certain areas in eastern Inner Mongolia and most of Northeast China. Heavy snowfall is expected in central and western Jilin, southern Heilongjiang, and other places. Similarly, light to moderate rain is predicted in parts of most of Jiangnan, most of South China, and the eastern part of Southwest China, with the potential for heavy to heavy rain in localized areas. Some regions in northwest Inner Mongolia and southeastern Fujian may experience strong winds of magnitude 4 to 6.

Finally, from November 9 to 10, light snow or sleet is expected in northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwest Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, Xinjiang’s Ili Valley, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, and southeastern Tibet. Additionally, moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in western Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, and northern South China. Heavy rain is predicted in central and northern Jiangxi, central Zhejiang, and northwest Fujian. Some areas in northern Hebei, central Shandong, and other places may also see winds of level 4 to 5.

Authorities are urging residents in affected regions to take precautions and stay informed about weather updates as they prepare for the heavy snowfall, rain, and freezing conditions ahead.

