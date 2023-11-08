Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall and Rainfall Forecast in China for the Next Three Days

Heavy Snowfall and Rainfall Forecast for Several Regions in China

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a warning about heavy snowfall in Heilongjiang, Jilin, and other places, as well as heavy rainfall in Jiangnan and other areas. The next three days are expected to bring significant weather-related challenges, including transportation disruptions, impacts on agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as potential effects on electricity and communications systems.

The forecast indicates that cold air will bring strong winds, with gusts reaching up to magnitude 9 in some areas of Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China. Temperatures are also expected to drop by 4 to 8°C. The eastern and northwest regions of Inner Mongolia are likely to experience light to moderate snow or sleet, while heavy snowfall is predicted for parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and other areas.

The southern parts of China are not exempt from the extreme weather conditions, with heavy rain expected in Jiangnan, eastern Jianghan, western Jianghuai, and other areas. The combination of heavy snow, rainfall, and freezing temperatures will pose numerous challenges for the affected regions.

The detailed forecast for the next three days outlines the specific timing and severity of the weather events. From November 7th to November 8th, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in some areas, along with light to moderate rain, and strong winds in certain regions.

The following two days are expected to bring heavy snowfall in central and western Jilin, southern Heilongjiang, and other areas, as well as heavy to heavy rain in parts of Jiangnan, South China, and Southwest China. The forecast also indicates light snow or sleet, as well as moderate to heavy rains in specific areas.

The Central Meteorological Observatory urges residents and authorities in the affected regions to take necessary precautions and prepare for potential disruptions caused by the severe weather conditions. It is essential to stay informed about updates from local authorities and follow safety guidelines to minimize the impact of these extreme weather events.

(Writers: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

