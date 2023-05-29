Severely punishing the crimes of hazardous waste polluting the environment The heads of the three departments answer reporters’ questions_News Channel_CCtv.com

Severely punish the crime of hazardous waste polluting the environment

Fight the tough battle against pollution

——Principals of the relevant departments of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment answer reporters’ questions

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that nature is the basic condition for the survival and development of human beings. Respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements for comprehensively building a modern socialist country. In recent years, the law enforcement and judicial departments have further promoted the prevention and control of environmental pollution, severely cracked down on violations and crimes in the field of damaging the ecological environment in accordance with the law, organized and carried out a series of special actions, and achieved good results. In order to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on ecological civilization and Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, continue to maintain a high-pressure situation in cracking down on environmental crimes, and consolidate the results of special actions, recently, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, together with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, released seven typical cases of severely punishing environmental crimes involving hazardous waste. Relevant persons in charge of the First Procuratorate of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Food and Drug Crime Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ecological and Environmental Law Enforcement Bureau of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment answered questions from reporters.

Question 1: What are the considerations for this joint release of typical cases?

The person in charge of the First Procuratorate of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate: The Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment have jointly released seven typical cases of severely punishing environmental pollution crimes by hazardous waste. The main considerations are as follows:

The first is to highlight the effectiveness of carrying out the tough battle against pollution in accordance with the law. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “The protection of the ecological environment must rely on the system and the rule of law” and “let the system become a rigid constraint and an untouchable high-tension line.” In order to further improve the law enforcement and judicial work of ecological environment in the new era, the three departments have jointly carried out the special action of “combating hazardous waste environmental crimes and automatic monitoring data falsification of key pollutant discharge units” for four consecutive years, and the high incidence of related environmental crimes has been curbed. The joint release of typical cases demonstrates that law enforcement and judicial agencies have joined hands to severely crack down on illegal discharge, dumping, collection, storage, transfer, utilization, disposal of hazardous waste, and environmental crimes such as falsification of pollutant discharge automatic monitoring data from key pollutant discharge units, and continue to meet The people’s ever-growing needs for a beautiful ecological environment, let the green water and green mountains benefit the people’s children and grandchildren.

The second is to strengthen guidance on handling criminal cases in the field of environmental damage. Environmental crimes are characterized by specialization and chains. In the handling of criminal cases, there are generally problems such as strong specialization, difficulty in finding clues, easy loss of evidence, many disputes, and cross-regional cooperation that needs to be improved. In order to guide localities to participate in the special action work in a more targeted manner and handle relevant cases well, the three departments jointly selected and compiled 7 typical cases. The case not only involves the common frequent occurrence of hazardous waste environmental crimes such as waste aluminum ash, waste barrels, waste lead batteries, and oily mud, but also involves the tackling of hazardous waste environmental crimes such as mine “washing” and by-product salt of pharmaceutical and chemical enterprises. The experience and practice of the cooperation and cooperation of the three departments and each performing their duties to solve the difficult problems of investigation and handling one by one, in order to provide reference for handling a class of cases by showing one case.

The third is to convey the concept of ecological environment protection of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. The four-year special action has achieved remarkable results, but some enterprises still have insufficient awareness of the harmfulness of hazardous waste environmental violations and falsification of automatic monitoring data, and their awareness of environmental protection and the concept of the rule of law need to be improved. The 7 cases released this time not only carry out environmental restoration work, but most of them pay attention to the industry problems behind the cases, not only focusing on the end to treat the disease, but also focusing on the front to treat the disease. At the same time, these cases also focus on interpretation and reasoning, and elaborate on the hazards and possible legal responsibilities of various ecologically destructive acts.

Question 2: What are the main characteristics of this batch of cases?

The person in charge of the First Procuratorate of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate: The 7 cases released this time focus on the common characteristics of key crimes in the field of ecological destruction, and take the areas of common and frequent crimes as the entry point, trying to promote the unified law enforcement and judicial standards in various regions and refine the standard of handling cases through cases , to achieve the goal of severely punishing hazardous waste environmental crimes.

The case of Cai Mouxi and 49 people in Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, who used the network platform to dispose of aluminum ash pollution across provinces involved 3 provinces and 6 cities. Carry out traceability and verification, realize the whole chain attack and comprehensive pollution point, and promote the recovery of economic losses of more than 18 million yuan before the prosecution, and make up for the loss of the ecological environment to the maximum extent.

Forty-four people including Liu Mougang in Qingzhou City, Shandong Province illegally disposed of waste metal drums to pollute the environment. According to the investigation idea of ​​”finding a car with a drum, finding a den with a car, and finding a person with bank flow”, a series of cases were brought out through a drum. In the end, this huge criminal network of illegally disposing of waste packaging barrels that “based” around Weifang, “covered” Shandong Province, and “radiated” 7 provinces across the country was destroyed, and played an important role in the acquisition and sales of hazardous waste iron barrels. They were all identified as the principal culprit in accordance with the law, demonstrating the spirit of severely punishing hazardous waste and environmental crimes.

The environmental pollution case of 5 people including Xia Moujiang in Miyun District, Beijing, was a case of illegal gold mining by spraying toxic solutions into the rock walls and bottom rocks of the mine caves. Such cases are often punished according to the law with the crime of major liability accidents after a major casualty accident occurs. This case focuses on the damage to the ecological environment caused by such acts, and the perpetrators are held accountable for the crime of polluting the environment according to law. It has found a reference for similar cases. Handle the route, and warn all localities to strengthen the management of abandoned mines.

Li Mouwen and 26 people from Wuqing District, Tianjin, dealt with the environmental pollution case of waste lead batteries across provinces. Relying on working mechanisms such as cross-provincial and municipal joint linkage, case-handling cooperation, and emergency response, they dug deep into the entire chain of line expansion to attack Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, There are 6 dens in three places in Hebei, and 3 interest chains for destroying and disposing of waste lead-acid batteries. The case was discovered after the rewarded reporting platform of the Tianjin Ecological Environment Bureau received reports from the masses, which greatly stimulated the enthusiasm of the local people to participate in environmental protection supervision.

The environmental pollution case of Xie Mouhua and three others in Qingpu District, Shanghai, based on the volatile characteristics of hazardous waste, through real-time detection and timely fixation of evidence of air pollution, provided a basis for the illegal disposal of hazardous waste cases to prove that substantial pollution has been caused. According to the investigation and handling ideas, and when the actual disposers are not all present, the previous disposal quantity of the hazardous waste provider is additionally identified, and the source of hazardous waste is severely punished according to law.

Dai Moubing and other three persons in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province illegally handled the “by-product salt” pollution case. The defendant sought benefits by illegally collecting and disposing of the “by-product salt” of pharmaceutical and chemical enterprises nationwide. The comparison of the “by-product salt” piled up is a “mixture” of solid waste salt from many companies, and the “identification first, then payment” model is explored to alleviate the identification cost problem.

Eight people including Wu Moujian from Yongchuan District, Chongqing City illegally dealt with the case of environmental pollution caused by oily mud, and used cross-provincial cooperation to crack down on ecological crimes involving oil drilling mud damage. The central and western regions are the main recoverable resources of shale gas in my country. Some drilling platforms outsource on-site environmental treatment and solid waste transfer and disposal, which poses a high risk of environmental pollution. This case solves the problem of property identification, traceability and investigation of oily mud mixture Convict the core issues, and rely on the cooperation mechanism established by the ecological environment departments, public security organs, and procuratorial organs of Sichuan and Chongqing to effectively increase the joint strike force.

Question 3: Judging from the 7 typical cases released, what are the characteristics of the current public security organs in combating environmental pollution crimes?

The person in charge of the Food and Drug Crime Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security: Environmental pollution is a problem for people’s livelihood, and it is also a pain for the people. In accordance with the deployment spirit of the Party Central Committee to fight the battle of pollution prevention and control, and in response to the current situation of environmental pollution crimes, the Ministry of Public Security has organized public security organs across the country to carry out the “Kunlun” special action for five consecutive years since 2019, focusing on environmental pollution crimes. . Since 2020, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate have organized joint special operations for four consecutive years to crack down on hazardous waste environmental crimes and key pollutant discharge units’ automatic monitoring data falsification and crimes. In cases of environmental violations and crimes, a group of criminals were severely punished in accordance with the law, effectively protecting the national ecological and environmental security. The seven typical cases selected and released by the three departments this time are a good demonstration of the achievements in combating environmental pollution crimes in recent years, and also reflect some practices and characteristics of the public security organs in investigating and handling such cases.

The first is to focus on key industries to crack down on and ensure high-quality economic development. The public security organs adhere to the law enforcement concept that cracking down on “illegal” is to protect the legitimate interests of enterprises, highlighting key industries such as chemical engineering, mechanical processing and production, and waste recycling, as well as illegal “black dens” and illegal processing enterprises. Organized and solved a number of environmental pollution cases such as Li Mouwen in Wuqing, Tianjin, and Liu Mougang in Qingzhou, Shandong, etc., to promote high-quality economic development and green transformation.

The second is to focus on key areas for crackdown and rectification to ensure the implementation of the country’s major regional development strategies. In recent years, the public security organs have highlighted prominent environmental crimes in key areas such as the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the Yellow River Basin, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and its surrounding areas, and the Yangtze River Delta. A number of cases, such as the environmental pollution case of Hua et al., provide a strong legal guarantee for the implementation of the country’s major regional development strategies.

The third is to focus on key targets to crack down on and resolutely cut off the chain of criminal interests. At present, gangs and chain crimes in the environmental field are more prominent. According to the characteristics of different cases, the public security organs highlight the principal culprits and organizational personnel, insist on digging and thoroughly investigating, and strive to fight crimes “all links, all elements, and the whole chain”. In the environmental pollution case of Cai Mouxi and others in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, the intermediary personnel who illegally collected and disposed of aluminum ash were used as a breakthrough, and the investigation was carried out around the source of upstream waste production, intermediate transfer and transportation, and dumping and landfill at the end. A total of 49 persons involved in the case were arrested , Realize the whole chain attack from waste production, intermediary, storage, transportation, disposal, etc.

The fourth is to focus on key behaviors to crack down on and effectively purify the order of environmental management. After years of high-pressure crackdowns, the phenomenon of criminals blatantly and directly illegally discharging, dumping, and disposing of hazardous waste to the outside environment has gradually decreased, but the criminal methods have become more concealed and complex. For this reason, the public security organs have focused on strengthening the crackdown on criminal acts such as illegal discharge, dumping, and disposal of hazardous waste across administrative regions, and evading supervision of illegal discharge, dumping, and disposal of hazardous waste. In a number of cases such as the environmental pollution case, the relevant departments urged the enterprises involved to further improve the system, standardize the management of hazardous waste, and play a role in promoting prevention and governance.

In the next step, the public security organs will actively respond to the people’s expectations for a beautiful ecological environment, continue to strengthen cooperation with relevant departments, and will not be soft on behaviors that damage the ecological environment, and severely crack down on criminal acts that pollute the environment in accordance with the law, in order to build harmony between man and nature. The symbiotic and beautiful China provides a strong guarantee for the rule of law.

Question 4: Judging from the cases released this time, local ecological and environmental departments, procuratorial organs, and public security organs have worked together to investigate and handle a series of major cases. Could you please briefly introduce the main role played by the department of ecology and environment in handling cases of environmental crimes related to falsification of hazardous waste and automatic monitoring data?

The person in charge of the Eco-environmental Law Enforcement Bureau of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment: The implementation of the “Interpretations of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate on Several Issues Concerning the Application of Law in Handling Criminal Cases of Environmental Pollution” provides for the crime of hazardous waste and the act of tampering or falsifying automatic monitoring data as a crime of polluting the environment. Sentencing provides a legal basis. As the main force and vanguard of ecological civilization construction, the ecological environment department resolutely and severely cracks down on illegal discharge, dumping, disposal of hazardous waste, and tampering and falsification of automatic monitoring data and other environmental crimes. When handling ecological and environmental crime cases, the ecological and environmental department mainly plays the role of “frontier sentry” for case discovery and “technical expert” for fixing evidence.

The first is to detect clues to illegal crimes in a timely manner. In view of the characteristics of illegal and criminal acts of falsifying hazardous waste and automatic monitoring data, the ecological and environmental departments at all levels adhere to the problem-oriented approach, and use information technologies such as the Internet, the Internet of Things, and big data, combined with video monitoring, online monitoring, electricity and water monitoring, etc. To broaden the sources of information by awarding reports and assisting social organizations, timely discovering clues to violations and crimes, responding quickly and carrying out on-site law enforcement inspections, and striving to lock possible evidence of violations and crimes as soon as possible to protect the scene.

The second is to quickly start the execution connection. The ecological and environmental departments at all levels continue to standardize the case-handling procedures. After the investigation initially determines that the case is suspected of environmental pollution crimes, it will promptly transfer the relevant materials such as the items involved in the case, inspection and appraisal reports, and investigation reports to the public security organs after legal review and collective deliberation. Some localities have also established a joint case handling mechanism between procuratorial organs and public security organs. Ecological and environmental departments refer to evidence in criminal proceedings to collect and fix relevant evidence in a timely manner to prevent the loss of evidence and achieve efficient connection between administrative law enforcement and criminal justice.

The third is to provide professional technical support. During the investigation and evidence collection stage of the public security organs, the ecological and environmental departments at all levels actively cooperate with the public security and procuratorial organs to coordinate the on-site disposal of the items involved in the case and the identification of the nature of the pollutants, and provide professional consultation and technology in sample collection, environmental monitoring, inspection and identification, etc. Support, and jointly make the investigation and evidence collection work detailed and solid.

Question 5: In recent years, what are the main measures and achievements of the procuratorial organs in conjunction with the ecological environment department and the public security organs to punish environmental crimes according to law?

The person in charge of the First Procuratorate of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate: In view of the long-standing problems of hazardous waste environmental crimes such as wide range, difficulty in discovery, and slow governance, starting from 2020, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the Ministry of Public Security have continuously launched a series of crackdowns on hazardous waste The special action against environmental crimes focuses on punishing environmental crimes such as illegal collection, utilization, and disposal of waste mineral oil, and illegal discharge, dumping, and disposal of hazardous waste across administrative regions. In 2021, the falsification of the automatic monitoring data of key pollutant discharge units will be included in the crackdown, and in 2022, the falsification of third-party environmental protection service agencies will be included in the special action. In the special action, procuratorial organs across the country insisted on maintaining the same direction, undiminished strength, and not loosening the scale, and solidly promoted the in-depth development of the special action.

One is to always maintain a high-pressure situation in cracking down on hazardous waste environmental crimes. In the special campaign, the procuratorial organs strictly performed their legal supervision duties, and dealt with hazardous waste involving chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial concentration and ecologically fragile areas, and seriously damaged the ecological environment, waste mineral oil polluting the environment, and illegal disposal of hazardous waste across administrative regions. The falsification of automatic monitoring data of pollutant discharge by waste, water-wasting and key pollutant-discharging units will be cracked down on. Since 2020, procuratorial organs across the country have approved the arrest of more than 9,600 people in more than 5,300 cases of environmental pollution crimes, and prosecuted more than 18,000 people in more than 7,600 cases.

The second is to strengthen the responsibility and mission of the procuratorial organs, and continue to carry out key and difficult tasks. Hazardous waste polluting the environment is mostly a joint crime, with a long illegal industrial chain, many people involved, and hidden means of committing crimes. To crack down on environmental violations and crimes, we must focus on key points. The Supreme People’s Procuratorate, together with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the Ministry of Public Security, issued a notice to make a unified deployment, requiring comprehensive investigation and timely discovery of clues to violations and crimes, special case investigation of key cases, and severe crackdown on ecological and environmental violations and crimes. The Supreme People’s Procuratorate supervised the handling of 21 cross-regional major and difficult cases that required the overall coordination of higher authorities, focused on key and difficult cases of environmental pollution crimes, and solved the problems of special operations.

The third is to continuously improve the construction of mechanisms and systems, and form a long-term and permanent crackdown situation. The procuratorial organs at all levels focus on the difficult points and blocking points in handling cases, and combine judicial practice and work reality to establish relevant systems and mechanisms to promote the special action against hazardous waste environmental crimes; around the characteristics of hazardous waste environmental crime cases, further deepen Communication and cooperation between procuratorial organs and administrative law enforcement departments, continuous improvement of the “coordination of the two laws” mechanism, and promotion of the special action to combat hazardous waste environmental crimes; pay attention to discovering problems in the supervision work of administrative law enforcement departments in the process of procuratorial duties , Actively formulate and issue procuratorial suggestions to environmental protection and other departments, supervise the implementation of rectification and reform, and demonstrate the effect of procuratorial organs participating in comprehensive social governance.

In the next step, the procuratorial organs will continue to implement the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on In-depth Pollution Prevention and Control”, and closely combine services to ensure the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin and high-quality economic development, give full play to the procuratorial functions, and continue to carry out Severely crack down on hazardous waste and other environmental pollution crimes, build a solid defense line for the ecological environment, and cooperate with public security organs and ecological environment departments to further improve the integrated law enforcement and judicial model, do a solid job in the connection between administrative law enforcement and criminal justice, and strengthen the supervision of major Strengthen consultation and coordination to jointly solve law enforcement and judicial problems in the field of ecological environment, and realize “all-round strikes, full-chain efforts, and all-round efforts” against environmental pollution crimes. process supervision”.

Question 6: After the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Opinions on Intensifying the Battle of Pollution Prevention and Control” in November 2021, what measures have the public security organs taken? What achievements have been made in combating environmental pollution crimes?

The person in charge of the Food and Drug Crime Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security: After the central government issued the opinions on fighting pollution prevention and control in 2021, the Ministry of Public Security attached great importance to it, quickly communicated and learned, researched and implemented the opinions and measures. In 2022, the public security organs will resolutely implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on ecological civilization and Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law. Severely cracked down on environmental pollution crimes, filed and investigated more than 2,500 environmental pollution-related criminal cases throughout the year, and arrested more than 4,400 criminal suspects, initially curbing the trend of frequent and high-occurrence environmental pollution crimes. During the work, the following measures were mainly taken:

The first is to strengthen deployment and advance. The Ministry of Public Security requires to pay close attention to areas such as ecological environment safety, increase crackdowns and punishments on illegal disposal of hazardous waste and other crimes, and protect green water and green mountains. In 2022, several national video and telephone conferences will be held and notices will be issued to deploy and carry out relevant special actions, and make arrangements for cracking down on crimes of illegal discharge, dumping, and disposal of hazardous waste that pollute the environment in accordance with the law, and preventing safety risks in the field of ecological environment.

The second is to strengthen law enforcement crackdown. Adhering to the principle of “struggling, attacking, and punishing evil”, over 100 cases of environmental pollution were listed and supervised throughout the year, and the environmental pollution case of a pharmaceutical company in Huangshi, Hubei, and the “gold laundering” of Yang Moubin and others in Yantai, Shandong were successively detected Environmental pollution cases and other major cases. Taking “Kunlun 2022” and “100-day action” as the lead, launched a nationwide joint investigation of the clues involved in 6 cases including the “5.26” environmental pollution case in Zaozhuang, Shandong, and promoted “all links, all elements, and the whole chain” to fight crime.

The third is to strengthen the linkage between departments. Together with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, we launched a special campaign to crack down on hazardous waste and environmental crimes, jointly investigated and dealt with more than 1,000 cases of environmental pollution crimes, and jointly supervised the handling of 15 major cases such as illegal dumping of aluminum ash in two batches. Adhere to both prevention and control, and timely notify the administrative department of hidden dangers such as illegal dumping of hazardous waste by oilfield facilities discovered in the investigation and handling of cases, so as to promote source control.

The fourth is to strengthen regional cooperation. Guide the public security organs in key areas such as the Yangtze River Delta and Chengdu-Chongqing to further improve the regional police cooperation and departmental law enforcement linkage mechanism, investigate and deal with a number of cross-regional crimes in accordance with the law, and continuously improve the joint efforts to jointly combat regional environmental crimes. Guide and support the public security agencies in nine provinces and regions along the Yellow River to establish the Yellow River Basin Ecological Protection Police Cooperation Organization, hold the first cooperation forum in Inner Mongolia, and provide strong legal protection for the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

The fifth is to strengthen publicity and education. Combined with the publicity campaign themed “Public Security Hearts to the Party, Escorting the New Journey”, carefully selected more than 10 typical cases of illegal dumping of hazardous wastes polluting the environment with high environmental hazards, wide social impact, and high media attention. Environmental Day and other time points are publicly announced, and cases are used to interpret the law, effectively playing a warning and deterrent role.

At present, as the country optimizes and adjusts the new crown epidemic prevention and control policy, the resumption of work and production across the country is accelerating, and some major projects have started construction one after another, and production capacity has been further released. In the process of rapid economic recovery, the amount of sewage and waste produced by relevant enterprises will increase accordingly. If the corporate responsibility for environmental protection is not fully implemented, and some criminals seek profits, the risk of illegal transfer, discharge, dumping, and disposal of hazardous waste may increase. The public security organs will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thoughts on ecological civilization and Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, follow the deployment of the Party Central Committee to fight the battle against pollution, and insist on precise, scientific, and legal pollution control , Adhere to the same direction of crackdown and unabated crackdown, extend the depth and breadth of crackdown, severely crack down on environmental pollution crimes in accordance with the law, resolutely protect the ecological environment with the most stringent system and the strictest rule of law, and do our best to protect green water and green mountains.

Question 7: Can you introduce the special actions carried out by the ecological environment department?

The person in charge of the Ecological and Environmental Law Enforcement Bureau of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment: Up to now, this work has been carried out for four consecutive years. Since 2020, the national ecological and environmental departments have investigated and dealt with more than 18,000 cases of environmental violations involving hazardous waste and automatic monitoring data, and fined nearly 170,000 cases. 3,071 suspected environmental crimes were transferred to the public security organs, effectively cracking down on environmental pollution crimes in key areas.

First, the three departments work together to continuously improve the connection mechanism. Ecological and environmental departments at all levels, procuratorial organs, and public security organs pay attention to daily “jointness”, deepen special case linkage, carry out joint supervision of key and difficult cases, establish and improve a working mechanism for the connection between administrative law enforcement and criminal justice, procuratorial organs strictly control the application of laws, and public security organs Criminal investigations were carried out efficiently and meticulously, and the ecological and environmental departments provided professional support, integrated operations, and jointly solved cases.

The second is to comprehensively use a variety of methods to solve the problem of clue discovery. Strengthen informatization means, rely on “Internet + big data” to accurately find clues to problems; insist on digging and expanding lines, trace the source upwards, and investigate the whereabouts downwards, and crack down on environmental crimes in all links, all elements, and the entire chain; carry out “group operations”, Integrate superior forces to focus on tackling prominent problems; actively seek support from various departments, departments, surrounding provinces, the masses, the media, social organizations, etc., gather law enforcement forces, and comprehensively implement strategies to solve the problem of finding clues.

The third is diversified services, with special actions to promote corporate law-abiding and industry upgrading. While intensifying publicity efforts to deter illegal and criminal acts, various localities actively carry out law popularization publicity, law popularization training, and “sending laws into enterprises” activities to guide enterprises to abide by the law; adhere to equal emphasis on law enforcement services, uphold the law enforcement concept of combining rigidity and softness, and prudent fines , carry out “warm” law enforcement; for the common problems found in the industry during the operation, insist on treating both the symptoms and the root causes of the industry, solve the industry’s chronic diseases, and use special actions to promote corporate law-abiding and industry improvement.