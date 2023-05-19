Sevilla beat Juventus 2-1 and is a finalist in the Europa League

He defined it with a header from the former River Plate, the Argentine Erik Lamela, to give the Sevillian team the victory, in extra time. Marcos Acuña was sent off when the extra time was played. At Juventus, Angel Di María came off in the second half.

Sevilla beat Juventus 2-1 at the Sánchez Pizjuan Stadium for the second leg of the Europa League semifinals, after what was a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Turin, and is a finalist in the tournament. Those led by José Luis Mendilibar will play the final against José Mourinho’s Roma, on June 3, in Budapest.

The Andalusian team had Marcos Acuña as a figure, who lost the definition of the cup for having been expelled in additional time. Also, they were on the playing field: Erik Lamela, Lucas Ocampos, Gonzalo Montiel and Papu Gómez.

How Juventus arrived

Juventus recovered ground in Serie A after returning 15 points and is in second place, with 69 points in 35 dates, so it will qualify directly for the next Champions League.

In the Italian Cup they fell 2-1 on aggregate against Inter in the semifinals: they drew 1-1 in Turin and lost 1-0 in Milan.

In the Europa League, the Italian team reached the round of 16 after finishing third in Group H of the Champions League, behind PSG and Benfica.

16th final

Ida: Juventus 1 vs Nantes 1

Return: Nantes 0 vs Juventus 3

round of 16

Ida: Juventus 1 vs Friburgo 0

Return: Freiburg 0 vs Juventus 2

Quarter finals

Ida: Juventus 1 vs Sporting Lisbon 0

Vuelta: Sporting Lisboa 1 vs Juventus 1

Semifinal

Ida: Juventus 1 vs Sevilla 1

How did Seville arrive?

Seville had a great reaction after the departure of Argentine Jorge Sampaoli and the arrival of José Luis Mendilibar.

With the new DT, the Spanish team eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals, was definitively saved from relegation in LaLiga, where they have 47 points in 34 games and only lost one of the last nine games. In the Copa del Rey they reached the quarterfinals, where they lost 2-1 against Osasuna.

In the Europa League, Sevilla also went to the round of 16 for having finished third in Group G of the Champions League, behind Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

16th final

Ida: Sevilla 3 vs PSV 0

Return: PSV 2 vs Sevilla 0

round of 16

Ida: Sevilla 2 vs Fenerbahce 0

Return: Fenerbahce 1 vs Seville 0

Quarter finals

Ida: Manchester United 2 vs Sevilla 2

Vuelta: Sevilla 3 vs Manchester United 0

Semifinal

Ida: Juventus 1 vs Sevilla 1

Match history between Sevilla and Juventus

Juventus and Sevilla faced each other five times. La Vecchia Signora won two games, the Spanish kept one and drew on the other two occasions.

Champions League 2015/2016, group D – Juventus 2 vs Sevilla 0

Champions League 2015/2016, group D – Sevilla 1 vs Juventus 0

Champions League 2016/2017, Group H – Juventus 0 vs Sevilla 0

Champions League 2016/2017, Group H – Sevilla 1 vs Juventus 3

Europa League 2022/23, semifinal, ida – Juventus 1 vs Sevilla 1

