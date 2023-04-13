Sevilla visits Manchester United today in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, which has become the lifeline for the Andalusians in a season to forget.

The six-time champion of the continental tournament clings to this competition as a way to save a season far removed from the objectives set at the beginning of it.

Under the command of José Luis Mendilibar, their third coach so far this season, Sevilla is fighting to continue moving away from the relegation places to the Second Division in the League, which is only five points away.

While at home they have begun to show signs of improvement with Mendilibar, in Europe Sevilla wants to continue advancing in search of their seventh Europa League trophy, which would give them a place in the next edition of the Champions League.

“I am convinced that in Europe they respect Sevilla more than in LaLiga for what they have done in the Europa League,” Mendilibar said on Andalusian regional television.

“In Manchester they will feel like favourites, but with respect for Sevilla,” he added.

To take a new step towards the trophy and the place in the Champions League, Sevilla will have to overcome United, another of the great favorites in the Europa League, who eliminated Barcelona and Betis in the two previous rounds.

The English team, led by Erik Ten Hag and in an ascending line after an irregular start to the season, will have the sensitive loss of Marcus Rashford against a Sevilla team that they have never beaten.

The United striker, who leads the scoring table in the continental competition with six goals, suffers a muscle injury that will prevent him from being on Thursday, United reported Wednesday.

Rashord had to retire ten minutes from the end of United’s 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

The winner of this tie will face the winner of the match between Juventus, another great favorite for the title, and Sporting Lisbon in the semifinals.

Outside of the European positions in their domestic tournament, Juventus, who has accumulated two games without winning, points to the Europa League as the easiest way to reach the Champions League.

He will face a Sporting that was on the brink of the round of 16 of the Champions League and that in the previous round eliminated Arsenal, the current leader of the English Premier League.

The Frenchman Paul Pogba, after another month out due to a muscle injury, returned to the Juventus squad and could play today.

“He’s called up, we’ll see if he can play,” Massimiliano Allegri declared at a press conference.

“It is important that he did some training with the team without having to stop. If we can get him back by the end of the season it would be very important,” he added.

In the Netherlands, Feyenoord and Roma will face each other, in a repeat of the last Conference League final, which the Italian team won.

The Dutch team leads their league, while Roma, led by José Mourinho and defeated Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16, is third in the Italian championship.

The winner of this quarterfinal tie will meet in the semifinals with the winner of the clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Belgian Union St. Gilloise.

The German team has been reborn under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, going from the relegation places to sixth in the Bundesliga.

Debuting in Europe, Union St. Gilloise eliminated Unión Berlin in the previous round, another surprise on the European scene.