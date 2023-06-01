Sevilla defeated Roma and became Europa League champion for the seventh time in its history – Diario La Página

In an exciting final, Sevilla became champion of the Europa League for the seventh time in its history by defeating Roma on penalties at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, thanks to a penalty converted by Gonzalo Montiel in the definition from twelve steps that It came after the 1-1 draw in regular time.

In a match with an Argentine presence on the playing field, the Andalusian team confirmed their reign in the second most important competition on the Old Continent and won the title in the penalty shootout, in which they won 4-1. The team led by José Mourinho had gone ahead on the scoreboard after a goal by Paulo Dybala at 35 minutes into the first half, but at 55, Gianluca Mancini converted against equality for the Spanish squad.

Although Roma came very close to winning the game on the last play of extra time, they had no luck on penalties, where Bono saved Mancini’s shot. The stick denied Roger Ibañez the discount and Sevilla showed off its effectiveness. Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Ivan Rakitic and Montiel converted, who executed the decisive penalty twice after Rui Patricio overtook in the first attempt.

The show was experienced with remarkable intensity in the stands and on the field. It is that the Italian team came out to put pressure on their rival through the interventions of Dybala, Leonardo Spinazzola and Tammy Abraham, while the Spanish team opted for the individual hierarchy of Youssef En-Nesyri and the speed of Lucas Ocampos.

Before reaching the first quarter of an hour, a remarkable partnership made up of the Cordovan with a past at Juventus and the Turkish Mehmet Zeki Çelik allowed Spinazzola to reach a clear chance of danger, but Bono’s extraordinary response prevented the Roman goal. A wake-up call that set off alarm bells in the team led by José Luis Mendilibar.

Those led by Mourinho delivered the main blow with a brilliant assist from Mancini to Dybala after a steal in midfield. La Joya did not forgive Bono in the one-on-one and, with his left foot, gave La Loba the advantage to the delirium of his followers.

The Spanish team exhibited little collective play in the initial stage and warned at the end with a header from the Brazilian Fernando that went over the crossbar and a shot from outside the area by the Croatian Ivan Rakitic that hit the left post of the goal defended by Rui Patrick.

In the plugin, Sevilla drastically changed their attitude and began to make Roma uncomfortable until they equalized at 55 after a goal against Mancini, who took the ball ahead, after a shipment from Jesús Navas to beat Rui Patrick.

On a set ball around the 66th minute, Mourinho’s team was about to score the second goal after a set ball that ended with a miraculous intervention by Bono when there were three Roma players to convert. Then, Dybala left the field of play and left his place to Georginio Wijnaldum. The Cordovan arrived with just enough physicality to the final due to discomfort in his ankle.

The controversy broke out 15 minutes from the close when Lucas Ocampos filtered into the area and fell into it after a cross with Ibañez. Roma’s Brazilian defender grazed the ball and then touched the Argentine’s tibia. In the first instance, the referee Anthony Taylor sanctioned the penalty, but after the VAR review, the maximum penalty was dismissed.

At 82, Roma came within centimeters of making it 2-1 with a required shot by Andrea Belotti after a free kick taken by Spinazzola that the Moroccan goalkeeper sent to the corner with his little finger. Sevilla was able to win it in the last play of regular time with a shot from Suso that Rui Patricio saved and another shot from Fernando that went very close to the post.

In the extra time the fatigue was noticed in both teams, which during the 90 minutes gave themselves to the maximum to win the final. The team from the Italian capital was close with two dead balls at the end, but the crossbar played in favor of the Sevillians. In penalties, what was previously told, the effectiveness of the performers of the Spanish cast and the intervention of Bono ended up crowning the greatest winner of the Europa League in history.

In this way, the Argentines Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Gonzalo Montiel, Alejandro Papu Gómez and Marcos Acuña, who did not participate in the final due to being suspended, won a new gold medal.