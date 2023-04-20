Sevilla Manchester United 3:0 – Europa League 1/4 final second leg 20 April – video

On Thursday, April 20, in the stadiums of Seville, Lisbon, Brussels and Rome, quarter-final meetings were held in return for the Europa League, which was won by the German “Eintracht” last season.

League of Europe. ¼ final. Return matches

“Sevilla” (Spain) – “Manchester United” (England) – 3:0 (En-Nesiri, 8, 81, Bade, 47). The first match was 2:2.

The troubles of “MU”, which scored two goals at the end of the first meeting… in their own goal, continued at the “Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan” stadium. Already in the debut of the return match, the experienced English defender Maguire “wondered” at his own goal, and the best scorer of “Seville” En-Nesiri brought his team ahead for the sum of two meetings. At the beginning of the second half, the French defender of the home team, Bade, after taking a corner, put Manchester United on the brink of disaster (in the fifth consecutive match in all competitions, “Sevilla” scored at least two goals), and in the 81st minute, En-Nesiri, after a mistake goalkeeper de Gea was “buried” by Erik ten Haag’s wards

Six-time Europa League (UEFA Cup) winners Sevilla, who have won 24 of their 26 home matches in the tournament, have made their way into the top four, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo’s former team with nothing. The players from Tumanny Albion “brought” four of the five goals in two matches.

“Sporting” (Portugal) – “Juventus” (Italy) – 1:1 (Edwards, 20, from the penalty – Rabiot, 9). The first match was 0:1.

The Turin giants, who were given back (albeit temporarily) 15 points in the Italian championship previously taken away for financial fraud, were delighted by another former club of Cristiano Ronaldo. Even with a creak.

“Union St. Gillois” (Belgium) – “Bayer” (Germany) – 1:4 (Terjo, 65 — Diaby, 2, Bakker, 38, Frimpong, 61, Glozek, 79). The first match was 1:1.

“Roma” (Italy) – “Feyenoord” (Netherlands) – 4:1 in extra time (Spinazzola, 60, Dybala, 89, El-Shaarawi, 101, Pellegrini, 109 — Payshan, 80). In the 120th + 1st minute, Jimenez (Feyenoord) was sent off. The first match was 0:1.

The Rotterdam team, which won the Conference League final last season, was unable to knock Jose Mourinho’s team out of the tournament after Shakhtar. Who would you think? In “Feyenoord”. And to take revenge on the Romans, the leader of the Dutch championship needed only a few minutes.

Thus, the semi-final pairs of the Europa League (matches will be held on May 11 and 18) were formed: “Juventus” – “Seville” and “Roma” – “Bayer”.

As you know, the decisive match of the tournament will take place on May 31 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

In the same evening, matches took place in return for the ¼ finals of the Conference League: “West Ham” (England) – “Gent” (Belgium) – 4:1 (Antonio, 36, 63, Lucas, 55, from the penalty, Rice, 58 — Kuipers, 26; the first match — 1:1), “Fiorentina” (Italy) – “Lech” (Poland) – 2:3 (Sottil, 78, Castrovilli, 90+2 — Souza, 9, Velde, 64, from the penalty spot, Sobeh, 69; 4:1), AZ (Netherlands) — “Anderlecht” (Belgium) — 2:0 (Pavlidis, 5, from the penalty, 14; 0:2; by penalty – 4:1), “Nice” (France) – “Basel” (Switzerland) – 1:2 in extra time (Labord, 10 – Augustin, 86, Kasim, 98; 2:2).

In the semifinals of the tournament on May 11 and 18, Fiorentina will play Basel and West Ham will play AZ.

We will remind you that this year’s Conference League final will be held on June 7 at the Eden Arena in the Czech capital, Prague.

Photo FC “Seville”

