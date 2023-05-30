Sevilla Roma – where and when to watch the Europa League final – May 31 MEGOGO

On Wednesday, May 31, the winner of the Europa League will be decided at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. In the decisive confrontation for the trophy (the referee is Anthony Taylor from England), the six-time winner of the trophy (a record!) the Spanish “Seville” and last year’s triumphant of another European cup, the Conference League, the Italian “Roma” will meet.

Previously, the rivals had met only once in European Cups. In the 2019/2020 season, which was held in a shortened format, the Andalusians passed the Romans in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League thanks to a victory on a neutral ground in Duisburg, Germany (2:0) and subsequently won the trophy.

Sevilla started this year’s European Cup season in the Champions League group, where they took third place in a quartet with Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen (1 win, 2 draws, 3 losses, goal difference — 6:12 ). Having reached the Europa League playoffs, the Andalusians successively beat the Dutch PSV Eindhoven (3:0 at home, 0:2 away), the Turkish Fenerbahce (2:0 at home, 0:1 away), and the English Manchester United. “(2:2 away and 3:0 at home) and the Italian “Juventus” (1:1 away and 2:1 at home).

As for Roma, the Wolves started in the Europa League group, finishing second in a quartet with Betis, Ludogorets and KhIK (3 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses, goal difference — 11:7). Starting from the 1/16 finals, Jose Mourinho’s wards left behind the Austrian “Salzburg” (0:1 away, 2:0 at home), the Spanish “Real Sociedad” (2:0 at home, 0:0 away), the Dutch “Feyenoord » «(0:1 away, 4:1 at home) and German “Bayer” (1:0 at home and 0:0 away)

In the upcoming final, bookmakers do not see a favorite, giving competitors approximately equal chances. For example, the “Favorit Sport” office accepts bets on the victory of “Seville” in the main time with a coefficient of 2.81, on a draw – 3.05, on a win of “Roma” – 2.99. The fact that the Andalusians will win the trophy is given a coefficient of 1.92, the Romans – 2.01.

The match is live “Seville” – “Roma” on the territory of Ukraine (beginning — o 22:00) will show the video service RAINBOW.

League of Europe. Final

May 31 (Wednesday)

“Seville” – “Roma” 22:00 MEGOGO

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the two-time winner of the UEFA Cup as part of “Barcelona” Josep Maria Fuste died.

Photo uefa.com

10

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram