Sevilla seven times European champion, beat Roma

He Sevilla champion was proclaimed Europa League this Wednesday by beating the Roma in the final held at the Puskás Arena of Budapest.

Is he seventh title of the Spanish club Sevillawho is the dominator of the tournament record.

those of Jose Luis Mendilibar They started below due to Dybala’s goal in the first half, but with Manciniat an own goal, the forces were equalized in the 55th minute.

Goalless in extra time, penalties came for the Sevilla and the Roma.

Thus, the third consecutive final of Europa League with extra time it gave way to the third straight penalty shootout.

The penalties smiled at Sevilla champion with Bono stopping and montiel architect of the title, as he was in the penalty of the Argentina World Cup.

In said batch, Mancini e Ibañez they missed the second and third throws of the Romans, respectively.

Yes, the Sevilla fans scored Ocampos, lamella y Rakitic before it emerged Gonzalo Montiel to score the decisive penalty after the referee ordered it to be replayed, since Rui Patricio I had stopped it illegally.

He argentinian defensewho already gave his team the title of champion in the past world Transforming another maximum penalty in the final round, he lived glory again from 11 meters.

cheated on Rui Patriciowith his second shot to the opposite side, and fastened the seventh wound of the Sevilla in their fetish competition.

It would be crazy not to continue, says the champion coach with Seville

He Sevilla coach, Jose Luis Mendilibarconfessed to still assimilating the Europa League title against Roma on penalties, while stressing that “the job” was “done” to win renewal on the bench of the pizjuan.

“I don’t know if I believe it, but we have received the trophy, they have given us the medal, it seems that we have won. When we are on vacation I will start to think about what we have done, ”she said in statements to Movistar Pluscollected by Europa Press.

The technician vascowith just over two months on the bench of the Sevillaexplained the moments of the game and his illusion to continue the next campaign in the box Andalusian.

“We started badly, without looking for spaces, without taking centers. They have played comfortably. In it second time we have been more aggressive. We have generated more, more centers, more area. The tie has arrived and it has been hard, ”he said.

“Almost nothing has been played in extra time and we have had the success of the penalty shootout. We were clear who was shooting, then they have changed the order. Now, to see what happens. From here to the Real it will be to enjoy, and then I imagine that we will talk. Yes, I am very comfortable and I will be comfortable. I have been very good with the kids, they have quickly taken what I asked for. It is a very good union that we have had, it would be milk not to be able to continue. It may be, the job is done, ”she finished.

The coach of the Roma, Jose Mourinhoexplained his gesture of giving his runner-up medal to a fan, after losing to the Sevilla in the penalty shootout.

“Sevilla is a great team, for us it is not a novelty,” he said.

–GOALS:

0-1, min.35: Dybala.

1-1, min.55: Mancini (p.p.).

– DE PENALTIC SIGN.

1-0: Ocampos.

1-1: Cristante.

2-1: Coverslip.

2-1: Mancini, miss.

3-1: Rakitic.

3-1: Ibañez, misses.

4-1: Montiel.