Sewage threatens Trisesquicentennial Park in Santa Marta

The residents and visitors of Santa Marta are concerned about the situation of the sewage that has accumulated in the vicinity of the Trisesquicentenario park.

The problem has generated discomfort among the community, since it represents a risk for public health and conservation of green space.

Actions are expected to be implemented to resolve the issue and guarantee the safety and well-being of those who enjoy this important park.

The Trisesquicentenario park, a historical and cultural space in Santa Marta, deserves to be protected and cared for.

The community is invited to stay informed about the measures taken to address this problem and collaborate in its resolution.

