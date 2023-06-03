Home » Sewer water in the streets, a never-ending problem in Pescaíto
News

Sewer water in the streets, a never-ending problem in Pescaíto

by admin
Sewer water in the streets, a never-ending problem in Pescaíto

The constant spillage of wastewater in the different sectors of the Pescaíto neighborhood, in the north of Santa Marta, has become a habit and coexistence.

This serious situation that has prevailed during many administrations generates diseases in the community, mainly in the elderly and children, according to the series of complaints made by the residents.

An obvious case occurs at the intersection of Carrera 5 with Calle 8 where the sector can be seen completely flooded by ‘pig’ water, which means that it enters the houses with each passage of vehicles. Given this, the inhabitants insist on calling on the authorities to find a definitive solution to a problem that seems to never end.

Foto Ly Eric Amasifuen

See also  Xi Jinping: We are all a family, we are all brothers and sisters, our tomorrow will be better-Xinhua

You may also like

Weihenzell | Race in daring boxes

Botola Pro Feminine: Amiratou N’djambara nominated for an...

They tell ‘Mama Vila’ by video on networks

Erdogan re-sworn in as President of Türkiye

For professional misconduct, coupled with insubordination, the adventure...

Police recover millionaire sum of money in Cali

A look back at 60 years of current...

Luke clarifies GDR rules and 38 companies are...

Risaraldense seal in Youth Parapan American Games

Germany trend – Djir-Sarai sees the AfD survey...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy