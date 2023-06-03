Sewer water in the streets, a never-ending problem in Pescaíto

The constant spillage of wastewater in the different sectors of the Pescaíto neighborhood, in the north of Santa Marta, has become a habit and coexistence.

This serious situation that has prevailed during many administrations generates diseases in the community, mainly in the elderly and children, according to the series of complaints made by the residents.

An obvious case occurs at the intersection of Carrera 5 with Calle 8 where the sector can be seen completely flooded by ‘pig’ water, which means that it enters the houses with each passage of vehicles. Given this, the inhabitants insist on calling on the authorities to find a definitive solution to a problem that seems to never end.

Foto Ly Eric Amasifuen