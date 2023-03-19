Home News Sewer water receives tourists in Canal de las Iguanas in El Rodadero
a puddle of sewage water is the letter of introduction of one of the entrances to the sea in El Rodadero in Santa Martaexactly in the Canal of the Iguanasin the middle of the festive bridge of San José.

This Saturday there was a overflow de magnolias in the sector. Visitors had to cross the street in the midst of nauseating odors and trying to avoid splashing with sewage water.

This case has occurred frequently in the tourist sector of El Rodadero and the district authorities have expressed their worry by pollution from the lagoon that meets the sea.

