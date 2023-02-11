The works that are being developed within the schedule are executed by the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta.

74% progress is made satisfactorily in the first phase of the Tamacá collector optimization works, the project that will benefit the inhabitants of the El Rodadero and Gaira sectors; with the renovation of the sanitary sewerage networks and that will be executed through the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar.

Effectively, the first phase of the optimization works of the Tamacá collector is advancing.

The execution of the work includes the replacement of 177 linear meters of pipes at previously identified points in Carrera 2 between streets 8 and 10; likewise, 79 linear meters in the stretch between 13th and 14th streets of Tamacá avenue, and 135 linear meters in 19-19th and 20th streets in El Rodadero.

Having said the above, the workers who will carry it out contemplate the replacement of the current sanitary sewerage network, by pipes with a larger diameter in PVC material, which will significantly increase the capacity of transporting sewage, which It will help to reduce the occurrence of some affectations such as overflows, and will guarantee the optimal functioning of the sewage system.



The execution of this new project will benefit the inhabitants of the Rodadero and Gaira sector.

It should be mentioned that a large part of the intervened area has an aqueduct pipe that is more than 60 years old, therefore, Essmar carried out a main network optimization plan and carried out in race 2 between streets 9 and 10 of El Rodadero, the replacement of 8.20 meters of 12-inch aqueduct network and its respective accessories, with the aim of improving the transport, pressures and continuity of drinking water.