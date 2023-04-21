Sex on the first date: Is it recommended?

Sex on the first date is a subject that generates many opinions and controversies.

Some people see it as a way to express their attraction and compatibility with someone they like, while others see it as a sign of disrespect or serious interest.

It is advisable? Pros of sex on the first date

There is no single, definitive answer to this question, as it depends on many personal and contextual factors.

It is exciting and adventurous: For some people, sex on the first date can be an exciting and adventurous experience that adds a touch of excitement and mystery to their sex lives.

You can establish an emotional connection: Sex on the first date can be a way to establish an emotional connection with someone.

If both of you are interested in a casual relationship and have no expectations beyond the date, sex can be a way to share intimacy and enjoy together without any pressure.

It can reveal sexual compatibility: If sex is important to you in a relationship, having it on the first date can help you figure out if you’re sexually compatible with your potential partner.

If the sex is great, you may want to explore a more serious relationship.

Save time and energy: First date sex can also save time and energy by allowing you to determine if there is sexual chemistry right away.

If there is no sexual attraction, you can move on without wasting any more time in a relationship that is not working.

Cons of sex on the first date

It can be risky for your health: Sex on the first date can also be risky for your health if proper precautions are not taken.

If proper protection is not used, you can expose yourself to diseases of sexual transmission (STD) and HIV.

It can generate regrets: Sex on the first date can also lead to regrets if you feel pressured or aren’t ready to have sex.

After the date, you may regret it and feel ashamed or disappointed in yourself.

It can confuse your feelings: Sex on the first date can confuse your feelings if you’re not sure what you want in a relationship.

If you’re sexually attracted but aren’t sure if you want a serious relationship, it can be hard to tell the difference between the excitement of the moment and a real emotional connection.

The most important thing is that both parties feel comfortable and safe with the decision they make, and that they respect each other.

There’s nothing wrong with having sex on the first date if it’s what you both want and consent to, as long as you protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy.

What is recommended is to avoid having unrealistic expectations or pressuring the other to do something you don’t want.

Sex on the first date does not guarantee or prevent a second date or a long-term relationship.

