Sex sells – also on Tiktok? What children see there

How many videos were examined?

A team of students from the TU Dortmund dedicated itself to the protection of minors on Tiktok in a non-representative experiment in June 2022.

In total, they created 40 Tiktok profiles and analyzed the content of over 3,000 short videos. Like Kim, the students went through five stages with the profiles in which they tried to express certain interests in order to “trim” their profile into corners of the app that were supposedly harmful to young people. For ten of the fake profiles, the research group pretended to be of legal age, for the remaining 30 they were allegedly 13-year-old users. This is how they won a comparison of how much Tiktok protects children on the app.

How was the investigation conducted?

With each of these profiles, the same five stages were performed to get the most out of the algorithm. In two escalation levels, the students tried to clarify certain interests to the algorithm using the hashtag search. First with harmless hashtags like “fashion”, “holiday” and “dance”. In the second stage, unique hashtags that are common on the platform, such as “s3x”, “s3xy”, or “seggs” (these are now blocked for 13-year-olds). In addition, the ForYou page was viewed before and after each of these searches to analyze how it was changing. They first looked at the ForYou page for one, then two and later four minutes. As in the two “hashtag phases”, interest in videos that seemed offensive was also expressed here by watching them twice and liking them.

How was “sexual content” defined?

When defining “sexual” content, the content of the videos as well as the associated, presumed intention of the author were included. Only rarely have videos been seen that clearly pose a threat to young people. Experts from the field of youth protection were consulted for this assessment. The complete process of profiling and Tiktok consumption was recorded for all profiles with the screen recording of the end devices so that the supposedly offensive videos could then be classified by legal experts with regard to possible youth endangerment. The recordings were also necessary for further analysis, since the approximately 3,000 individual clips could be viewed again and categorized using a specially developed code book. With this analysis process, the students were able to understand the changes in the user interface over the course of the five phases and also compare profiles with different age specifications.