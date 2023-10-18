Sexagenarian Charged with Murder After Fatal Shooting in the Lower Valley

Sexagenarian Kills Neighbor and Injures Another in Lower Valley Tragedy

Lower Valley, October 13 – Disturbing details of a fatal shooting have emerged in the wake of an incident that took place on Friday morning. Mario Velázquez Lechuga, 68, has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor, James Stephon Burton, 62, and injuring another resident, Joseph Carter. The tragic event unfolded during an argument when Lechuga opened fire on his neighbors, leaving one dead and another in critical condition.

According to court documents, the incident occurred around 8 a.m. as Lechuga was working in his front yard. He was engaged in a heated argument with Burton and Carter, who lived across the street at the time. The altercation escalated when Lechuga approached his residence, retrieved a gun, and shot Carter. Witnesses described the shocking scene, recounting how Lechuga then returned to his home while Burton sought refuge at a neighboring house.

However, the respite was short-lived when Lechuga approached the house where Burton had sought temporary shelter. Ignoring the pleas of the residents, Lechuga fired his weapon, striking Burton in the abdomen. Witnesses rushed to provide medical aid to the injured man until emergency services arrived. Tragically, Burton’s injuries proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

El Paso police were alerted to the incident when witnesses directed them to Lechuga’s home, having seen him enter with a gun. Responding swiftly, officers safely apprehended Lechuga and found a live round of 9mm ammunition on his person. Subsequently, a “protective walkthrough” of his residence was conducted, leading to the discovery of a handgun inside the property.

Joseph Carter, the roommate of the deceased, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition where he continues to receive medical treatment. The community is rallying together to support Carter and his loved ones during this difficult time.

The authorities are actively investigating the motives behind the shooting and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. As the tragic incident shook the Lower Valley community, friends, and neighbors of the victims expressed their shock and offered condolences to the grieving families.

While the details of this incident are still unfolding, it serves as a painful reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from unresolved conflicts. The tragedy has left the community in mourning and calls for renewed efforts to address conflict resolution and ensure the safety of all residents.

