‘Sexual abuse while on guard’, a financier investigated – Emilia-Romagna

A 53-year-old member of the Guardia di Finanza from Rimini, originally from Pesaro, is being investigated for sexual assault allegedly committed while he was a watchman in the barracks. A precautionary measure of the obligation to stay and the prohibition of approaching the offended person was ordered against the soldier.

To the financier, prosecutors Davide Ercolani and Annadomenica Gallucci who coordinated the investigations of the Rimini mobile team, would also have contested the military crime of the violated delivery because precisely during the guard service, he would have forced a friend of his partner to suffer heavy sexual harassment.

The financier is defended by the lawyer Piero Venturi and this morning the guarantee interrogation was held in the Court of Rimini before the judge for preliminary investigations, Manuel Bianchi. “The judge reserved our request for revocation of the obligation to stay – said the lawyer Venturi – Surely for my client the precautionary measure was unexpected after so many months from the fact.

The account given of the events of the evening in question suggests an understanding between adults preceded in the days before by several rather explicit messages”. According to the reconstruction of the investigators of the mobile squad of the Rimini Police Headquarters, however the woman consent. The facts date back to last December when the woman had been invited by the officer to visit him in the barracks in the evening to drink a beer. She had accepted the invitation but had found herself forced to sexual abuse. When, with an excuse , had moved away from the financier, had been rescued by two acquaintances, who later confirmed the circumstances described by the alleged victim in a detailed report to the state police.