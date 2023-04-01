Sexual health is an important part of a person’s overall health. Sexually transmitted diseases can have a significant impact on a person’s physical and mental health, as well as their social and emotional life.

It should be clear that all sexual diseases must be taken care of and for this, it is important to follow some prevention and treatment advice. hygiene.

The most important is to always use a barrier method, such as a condom or internal condom, every time you have sex with another person.

These methods avoid direct contact with sexual fluids and infected skin, and reduce the risk of contagion.

Sexual diseases to be careful of

Some of the most common sexually transmitted diseases are chlamydia, gonorrhea, herpes, HIV, and HPV. Here we explain the symptoms and how to prevent them.

VIH/SIDA

HIV is a virus that attacks the immune system and can cause AIDS. It is transmitted by contact with blood, semen, precum, vaginal fluids, or breast milk from an infected person.

HIV can take years to manifest as AIDS, but without treatment, the virus can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of serious infections.

To prevent HIV transmission, it is important to use condoms and limit the number of sexual partners. There are also antiretroviral treatments that can help control the virus.

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is a bacterial infection that is transmitted through sexual contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include painful urination, abnormal genital discharge, and abdominal pain. Gonorrhea can be treated with antibiotics, but if left untreated, it can cause serious complications such as infertility.

Clamidia

Chlamydia is another bacterial infection that is transmitted through sexual contact. Symptoms may include painful urination, abnormal genital discharge, and abdominal pain.

Chlamydia can also cause serious complications such as infertility if left untreated. It can be treated with antibiotics.

HPV

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common virus that is transmitted through sexual contact.

There are many types of HPV, some of which can cause genital warts and others that can increase the risk of cervical cancer. It can be prevented with the HPV vaccine and the use of condoms.

Herpes genital

Genital herpes is a viral infection that is transmitted through sexual contact. Symptoms include genital blisters and sores. There is no cure for genital herpes, but the symptoms can be treated with antiviral medications.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that is spread by contact with blood, semen, and other bodily fluids from an infected person.

Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, nausea, and abdominal pain. Hepatitis B can cause serious complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer. It can be prevented with the hepatitis B vaccine.

Syphilis

Syphilis is a bacterial infection that is transmitted through sexual contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include a painless sore on the genitals or in the mouth, rash, and fever. Syphilis can be treated with antibiotics, but if left untreated, it can cause serious complications such as brain damage and blindness.

To prevent sexually transmitted diseases, it is important to have safe sexual practices.

It must be remembered that no method is 100% effective in preventing infection, and that it is best to have open and honest communication with sexual partners about the status of health and sexual practices.

