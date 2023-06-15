Sexual violence in the DRC: the UN calls for “urgent and adequate assistance to victims”

MONUSCO/Ph. Alain Wandimoyi “/>

The UN Deputy Under-Secretary in charge of issues of sexual violence committed in times of conflict, Pramilla Patten, completed her mission in North Kivu on Wednesday evening, June 14. She called on the Congolese authorities to secure the camps for the displaced but also to provide urgent and adequate assistance to the victims of sexual violence.

Before flying to Kinshasa, Pramilla Patten had discussions with the governor of North Kivu on the resurgence of cases of sexual violence in the camps for the displaced and around these camps.

During her stay in the region, she visited one of the IDP sites in Bulengo not far from Mugunga, where she met the IDPs (women, children and young adolescents) victims of sexual violence.

Pramilla Patten said she reminded the provincial governor of the importance for the Congolese state to assume its responsibilities to protect civilians, but above all to secure the camps for the displaced.

“There is political will on the part of the central government“to put an end to sexual violence, she acknowledged, while promising to lend her support: