Sexy with daughter: is Heidi Klum’s campaign a targeted provocation? – News

She was personally extremely irritated when she saw the poster for the first time, says Warda. Reason is the “funny double voice“, which would be expressed in the motif: “Leni as a daughter is staged as a child, protected by her mother, but sexy at the same time.” This contrast just feel “incorrect” an.
Staging of a childish sexuality?
It doesn’t matter that Leni is already 19 and has been in the modeling business for a long time, says Warda. It’s just about the staging of a seemingly childish sexuality – and nowadays you can’t accept that uncritically.
We will also report on this topic on Friday, 6.45 p.m., in the “Aktuelle Hour” on WDR television.