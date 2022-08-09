“I never go back to Switzerland”. Words are of Vittorio Sgarbi, who last Saturday was fined by the police of the Canton of Ticino in Chiasso, for having passed the cars lined up at the Chiasso-Brogeda customs office, using the flashing light. The deputy was back in Italy from the Locarno Film Festival. The fine of 500 euros was paid immediately by his driver.

But for Sgarbi it does not end here. He defends himself by saying: “I have the car with the flashing light due to the threats of the mafia, my driver has the qualification of a PS agent …”. And on the alleged overtaking he says that there was no queue and the car was proceeding at 40 km per hour. The flashing light? “I slept or read,” says Sgarbi.

The social media, however, did not forgive him and a storm of criticism arose to which he responded with a video in which he complains of the ‘treatment’ received, with a long wait for the documents to be checked. Irritation and anger that led him to the end of his ‘idyllic’ relationship with Switzerland: “I’m done”.