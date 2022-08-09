Home News Sgarbi fined in Switzerland for using the flashing light
News

Sgarbi fined in Switzerland for using the flashing light

by admin
Sgarbi fined in Switzerland for using the flashing light

“I never go back to Switzerland”. Words are of Vittorio Sgarbi, who last Saturday was fined by the police of the Canton of Ticino in Chiasso, for having passed the cars lined up at the Chiasso-Brogeda customs office, using the flashing light. The deputy was back in Italy from the Locarno Film Festival. The fine of 500 euros was paid immediately by his driver.

But for Sgarbi it does not end here. He defends himself by saying: “I have the car with the flashing light due to the threats of the mafia, my driver has the qualification of a PS agent …”. And on the alleged overtaking he says that there was no queue and the car was proceeding at 40 km per hour. The flashing light? “I slept or read,” says Sgarbi.

The social media, however, did not forgive him and a storm of criticism arose to which he responded with a video in which he complains of the ‘treatment’ received, with a long wait for the documents to be checked. Irritation and anger that led him to the end of his ‘idyllic’ relationship with Switzerland: “I’m done”.

See also  Switzerland, yes in the referendum on gay marriage

You may also like

Discovered by neighbors while robbing a house in...

The latest archaeological discoveries reveal the cultural business...

Mayor Wu Xiaohui promotes Jiangmen to the world:...

James Bond? No, Fire Brigade: the rescue of...

A new biography of a veteran of the...

New collapses in the Dolomites: detachment of rock...

The Municipal Health and Health Commission held a...

Flat tax, here’s how it works now and...

Four hires in the Municipality of Ivrea for...

Elections, Calenda towards agreement with Renzi: “We will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy