Sgarbi: "Some bronzes from San Casciano can be restored in Florence"

Sgarbi: “Some bronzes from San Casciano can be restored in Florence”

“Taking part of the considerations expressed by the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, I will give my assent that some of the bronze statues found in San Casciano dei Bagni be restored at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure in Florence”. This was stated in a note by the Undersecretary of State for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi.

“There is no tug-of-war. The Ministry and the Municipality will find an agreement that reconciles the different needs taking into account the evaluations of the Central Institute of Restoration in Rome”, he adds.

