Shaanxi rural tourism product promotion exhibition site

On September 18, at the 29th China Yangling Agricultural High Conference, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, with the theme of “Rural Revitalization, Beauty in Rural Tourism”, simultaneously held the Shaanxi Rural Tourism Product Promotion Exhibition, which outlined the Shaanxi countryside through various forms. A new blueprint for tourism development.

This year’s agricultural high-level meeting, Shaanxi Rural Tourism Products Promotion Exhibition consists of five exhibition areas: Art Village, Rich Village, Beautiful Village, Village Goods, and I Love My Village. It has visual impact, distinctive recognition and cultural appeal, bringing audiences multiple enjoyments and experiences in taste, vision and hearing.

The art village exhibition area is composed of several intangible cultural heritage projects, such as Fengxiang clay sculpture, Suide kang head stone carving, Ziyang Maojian handmade craftsmanship, Qinba bow and arrow crafting craftsmanship in Hantai District, Yangling Shangchuankou village gong and drum crafting craftsmanship and other intangible cultural heritage projects. , tourists experience participation and interaction, inherit excellent culture, and enhance the influence of cultural and tourism integration brands.

Nanbaozhai Village, Chang’an District, Xi’an, “Zhongnan Landscape and Tang Yuan Township”, and Nangou Village, Ansai District, Yan’an City, “Three Changes and Reforms Drive Rural Tourism Development Industry Prosperity and Drive the People to Get Out of Poverty and Get Rich” were selected as national demonstrations of rural tourism getting rid of poverty and getting rich. The cases constitute the rich rural exhibition area, through the exchange of experience, information publicity, product display, etc., to promote the new model of rural tourism and enrich the people in our province.

The Good Village exhibition area mainly displays the rural tourism gathering area of ​​Bayuan Town, Lantian County, Xi’an City, Yaoci Cultural Town, Wangyi District, Tongchuan City, fishing leisure town in Huanglong County, Yan’an City, Wohuling Youth Research Base, Shangzhou District, Tongchuan City, Hanzhong Six new forms of rural tourism, including Yingpan Sports Town in Liuba County and Shuiquanping Leisure Village in Xunyang City, Ankang City, guide the province’s rural tourism to focus on market demand and accelerate the upgrading of rural tourism products and services.

The Rural Goods Exhibition Area focuses on the promotion of Yan’an Long March cultural and creative series products, Fuping persimmon series products, Yaotou black porcelain, Hancheng pepper series products, Nanzheng Huangguan yellow wine, Yangling leaf carvings and other national and provincial tourism products in recent years. The award-winning rural tourism cultural and creative products and special commodities in the competition will expand the sales channels of enterprises, promote the creation and research and development of rural tourism commodities, and enhance the popularity of rural tourism commodities in our province.

Autumn is a good season, and it is time for rural tourism. The I Love My Village exhibition area mainly recommends 14 rural tourism boutique routes in Shaanxi Province, 6 national rural tourism key towns, and 46 national rural tourism key villages. Bringing goods, distributing publicity materials, on-site consulting services and other forms will take you to understand the beautiful countryside of Shaanxi and experience Shaanxi’s rural tourism.

It is reported that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, Shaanxi rural tourism will further improve the policy system, planning system and standard system, build high-quality top-level design, guide and lead the scientific and sustainable development of rural tourism in the province, and comprehensively help rural revitalization.