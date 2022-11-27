Zhao Yide, deputy secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and governor of Shaanxi Province, was promoted to secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, succeeding Liu Guozhong, who was elected as a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee at the 20th CPC National Congress.

According to a Xinhua News Agency report on Sunday (November 27), the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has recently decided that Liu Guozhong will no longer concurrently serve as the secretary, standing committee member, and member of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, and Zhao Yide will be the Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee.

According to public information, Zhao Yide, born in 1965, is a native of Wenling, Zhejiang. He started working in 1983 and joined the Communist Party of China in 1985. He has a postgraduate degree from the Provincial Party School.

Zhao Yide had served in Zhejiang for a long time. From 2002 to 2007, when Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, was in charge of Zhejiang, Zhao Yide was promoted from deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League to secretary, and later served as deputy secretary of the Wenzhou Municipal Committee. Since then, he has served as secretary of the Quzhou Municipal Party Committee, secretary general of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, and secretary of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee.

Zhao Yide was transferred to be the deputy secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee in March 2018. In July 2020, he was transferred to the deputy secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the party secretary of the provincial government. He was the youngest “top leader” of the provincial government at that time. He is an alternate member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and a member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Liu Guozhong, former secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, was elected to the 24-member Politburo at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held last month.