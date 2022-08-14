Original title: Shaanxi issued an orange rainstorm warning signal that the local rainfall will reach more than 50 mm in the next 3 hours

The Shaanxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued an orange rainstorm warning signal at 7:47 on August 14: At present, the precipitation in the eastern counties of Yulin City and some counties in Yan’an has reached more than 50 mm and the rainfall may continue. The following areas are expected to receive rainfall in the next 3 hours Will reach more than 50 mm: Ansai District, Zichang City, Yanchuan County, Yan’an City, Fugu County, Suide County, Mizhi County, Jia County, Wubao County, Qingjian County, Zizhou County, Yulin City, geological The risk of disasters and small and medium rivers is high, please pay attention and take precautions.

Defense Guide:

1. The government and relevant departments shall do a good job in the emergency work of rainstorm prevention according to their responsibilities;

2. Cut off the dangerous outdoor power supply and suspend outdoor work;

3. Units in dangerous areas should suspend classes and businesses, and take special measures to protect the safety of students, young children and other staff who have arrived at the school;

4. Do a good job in urban and farmland drainage, and pay attention to prevent possible disasters such as flash floods, landslides, and mudslides.

