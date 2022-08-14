Home News Shaanxi issued an orange rainstorm warning signal that the local rainfall will reach more than 50 mm in the next 3 hours_Yulin City_Prevention_Yan’an
News

Shaanxi issued an orange rainstorm warning signal that the local rainfall will reach more than 50 mm in the next 3 hours_Yulin City_Prevention_Yan’an

by admin

Original title: Shaanxi issued an orange rainstorm warning signal that the local rainfall will reach more than 50 mm in the next 3 hours

The Shaanxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued an orange rainstorm warning signal at 7:47 on August 14: At present, the precipitation in the eastern counties of Yulin City and some counties in Yan’an has reached more than 50 mm and the rainfall may continue. The following areas are expected to receive rainfall in the next 3 hours Will reach more than 50 mm: Ansai District, Zichang City, Yanchuan County, Yan’an City, Fugu County, Suide County, Mizhi County, Jia County, Wubao County, Qingjian County, Zizhou County, Yulin City, geological The risk of disasters and small and medium rivers is high, please pay attention and take precautions.

Defense Guide:

1. The government and relevant departments shall do a good job in the emergency work of rainstorm prevention according to their responsibilities;

2. Cut off the dangerous outdoor power supply and suspend outdoor work;

3. Units in dangerous areas should suspend classes and businesses, and take special measures to protect the safety of students, young children and other staff who have arrived at the school;

4. Do a good job in urban and farmland drainage, and pay attention to prevent possible disasters such as flash floods, landslides, and mudslides.

China Business Daily reporter Mao MinaReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue a...

Citizenship income for prisoners, drug dealers and Roma:...

Elections, 101 symbols deposited. There is also “Italians...

In response to local heavy rainfall, the General...

Homophobia, the writer Jonathan Bazzi denounces: “In Todi...

Chongqing City added 3 new local confirmed cases...

Loses control of the paraglider, 40 years old...

Citizenship income, those who want to stop and...

When private resonance is expected in the public...

Keeping close to the development of the industry,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy