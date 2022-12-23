Caijing.com Automotive News On December 22, according to the news released by the Xi’an Internet Information Office quoted by Securities Times.com, from January to November 2022, Shaanxi Province’s automobile production will be 1.172 million, an increase of 67%, which is 61 percentage points higher than the national level. , the growth rate is the first in the country. The output value increased by 27%, and the added value increased by 20.2%, driving the related industries to grow significantly. Among them, the output of new energy vehicles was 877,300, an increase of 272.7%, 166 percentage points higher than that of the whole country, accounting for 74.9% of the province’s automobile production and 14% of the national new energy vehicle production. In November, Shaanxi produced 171,000 vehicles, a month-on-month increase of 17.5% and a year-on-year increase of 93.5%, 101 percentage points higher than the national level. Among them, the output of new energy vehicles was 141,000, an increase of 18.1% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 189%, 123 percentage points higher than the national level. The province’s automobile output value increased by 18.5% month-on-month, 53.9% year-on-year, and the added value increased by 45.9%, boosting the province’s industrial economy by 1.3 percentage points.