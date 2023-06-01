Shaanxi Province’s “Safety Production Month” campaign launched in 2023 – Xinhua English.news.cn

On May 31, the launching ceremony of the 2023 Shaanxi Province and Xi’an City “Safety Production Month” event was held in Xi’an. Wang Xiao, member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, attended and announced the launch of the province’s “Safe Production Month” in 2023.

The launching ceremony was presided over by Liu Kai, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shaanxi Provincial Government, Lu Laisheng, Executive Deputy Mayor of Xi’an City, delivered a speech, and Guo Zhuguo, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Emergency Management Department of Shaanxi Province, made a mobilization speech. At the launching ceremony, Ke Xiaonao, the second-level inspector of the Propaganda Department of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, presented the flag to the reporter team of the Shaanxi Provincial 2023 Safety Production Media Reporting Team. Representatives from all walks of life including emergency systems, industry departments, rescue teams, enterprises, and young volunteers Take a safety oath.

According to reports, this year’s “Safe Production Month” will continue to strengthen the publicity of safety production laws, regulations, policies and measures, and promote party committees, governments, departments and enterprises at all levels to further establish the concept of safe development. Organized the “Five Ones” publicity campaign for emergency science popularization: Encourage school teachers and students to read a safety emergency science popularization book, call on families to carry out safety hazard investigation, mobilize villages to carry out agricultural machinery safety skills training, and promote communities to carry out electric vehicle charging safety self-help Check and organize enterprise employees to draw an escape route map. Organize and carry out effective “five emergency drills” activities: enterprises conduct an accident emergency drill targeting the characteristics of accidents in the industry, rural villages conduct an emergency drill for meteorological disasters, geological disasters, flood disasters, fires and other accidents, and urban communities Carry out an emergency drill for high-rise buildings, large-scale commercial complexes, tourist attractions and other places; the school conducts an emergency drill for students’ traffic safety, fire safety, earthquake escape, and drowning prevention; and the family conducts an emergency drill for gas Safety, electric vehicle charging safety, and emergency drills such as high-rise fire escape, comprehensively improve public safety awareness and emergency avoidance capabilities. In-depth publicity of special rectification actions to promote the implementation of corporate safety responsibilities; strengthen the exposure of major hidden dangers and warnings of typical cases, and build a solid line of defense.

The Office of the Safety Committee of Shaanxi Province and the Emergency Management Department of Shaanxi Province require that departments at all levels should closely follow the theme of “everyone pays attention to safety and everyone meets emergency”, continue to deepen the publicity and education of safety production, highlight the key points of publicity, innovate publicity methods, and broaden publicity Channels, further establish the concept of safety development, enhance the safety awareness of the whole people, implement the responsibility for safety production, improve the level of safety production, and strictly prevent accidents. It is necessary to promote the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in 2023 as the starting point, extend safety responsibilities to enterprises, families, and individuals, open up the “last mile” of safety publicity and education, and form a good production safety pattern of joint management. (Wang Yan)