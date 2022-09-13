Xi’an News Network News From September 9th to 11th, the Shaanxi public security organs mobilized the entire police, linked up and down, and fought as one, with higher positions, finer measures, greater strength, and stricter requirements to vigorously promote the summer night public security inspection and publicity. To prevent the third centralized and unified action, hard core escort thousands of lights, and make every effort to ensure the overall stability of social security during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Ministry of Public Security, the Provincial Public Security Department closely combined the characteristics of public security during the “Mid-Autumn Festival” holiday, refined action plans, strengthened organizational deployment, and solidly promoted the implementation of various work requirements. Grasp the urban area, be responsible for slicing, and supervise the implementation of tasks on the spot. The province’s 11 urban public security organs further refined and optimized work measures, scientifically arranged and deployed police forces, and on the evening of September 9, fully launched the third inspection, publicity and prevention centralized unified operation of the 100-day summer night public security crackdown and rectification operation. That night, Xu Datong, deputy governor and director of the Provincial Public Security Department, went to the Beiyuanmen Huifang Culture Street and West Street Police Station to inspect and supervise the development of the third centralized and unified operation of the Xia Ye public security inspection, publicity and defense, and visited the front-line police and auxiliary police. . The public security organs at all levels in the province are mainly responsible for all the comrades who go to the grassroots team, go deep into the squares, night markets, complex public security places and other key places to supervise and supervise the battle, and implement various work arrangements with strong organizational promotion.





The public security organs at all levels in the province closely focus on the security of the Mid-Autumn Festival, combine dynamic and static, point-to-face linkage, comprehensively implement various measures of “fight, defense, management and governance”, constantly strengthen social patrol and prevention and control, and crack down on all kinds of illegal activities Criminal activities, light up the “safety lamp”, and be a good “night watchman”. During the third centralized and unified operation, the province dispatched more than 95,000 police forces, mobilized 144,000 people to organize mass prevention and control forces, dispatched more than 20,000 vehicles, inspected more than 11,000 key locations, and inspected various key places More than 36,000 people, 4,485 safety hazards of various types were investigated and rectified, 700 current criminals were arrested, 36 fugitives were arrested, and 583 cases of drunk driving and 62 cases of drunk driving were investigated and dealt with.







The province’s public security organs have always adhered to the people-centered approach, highlighting the theme of Mid-Autumn Festival security, highlighting “police colors and strong feelings”, and taking improving the people’s sense of happiness, security and satisfaction as the highest point of testing the centralized and unified action of the third inspection, publicity and defense standard.



During the period, all localities made full use of mainstream media and new media to focus on solid measures of explicit use of police, patrol and prevention, key protection, and crime-fighting, reflecting the touching patrol stories of grassroots police, highlighting the responsibilities of public security organs, and creating a safe and secure Mid-Autumn Festival for thousands of people. A strong family atmosphere. A total of 2,498 publicity and defense points were set up in the province, more than 367,000 copies of publicity materials were distributed, 1,095 publicity activities of various types were organized, and more than 149,000 people served the masses and received help.



