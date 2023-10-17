Shabwa blesses the Al-Aqsa Flood operation

Yamanat

The local authority and the executive office in Shabwa Governorate blessed the success of the heroic operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” carried out by the heroes of the Palestinian resistance against the usurping Zionist entity at dawn today, stressing that it will be taught in the most prestigious international military universities, and represents a satisfactory and practical response to the crimes of the usurping Zionist enemy.

Major General Awad Muhammad bin Farid Al-Awlaki, Governor of Shabwa Governorate, confirmed that this heroic operation, which coincides in time with the anniversary of the Arab victory over the Zionist entity in October of the year 73 AD, came in response to the ongoing provocations of the entity’s forces through their continuous raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Islamic holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif. .

Major General Al-Awlaki indicated that the operation dealt a blow to the advocates of normalization and its supporters in the region, considering that the operation will silence those voices that deviate from the principles of struggle for the Palestinian cause, and will lift the cover that the normalizing countries gave to the Zionist entity to commit crimes and violations against the Palestinian people.

He affirmed full readiness and readiness to implement any options taken by the leader of the revolution, His Eminence Mr. Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to participate and support the battle to defend Palestine, its resistant and steadfast people, and the sanctities of the Arab and Islamic nation.

The statement of the local authority and the Executive Office of Shabwa Governorate, in turn, affirmed full support and absolute support for the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves and respond to the crimes of the usurping Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people.

He renewed the support of Shabwa Governorate and all the Yemeni people for the heroic Palestinian people and resistance in the battle to defend Palestine and the nation’s sanctities against the occupying Zionist enemy entity, which declared that today’s operation is only the beginning and called on everyone inside the Palestinian territories to fight that battle, and stresses the unity of the Arab and Islamic peoples behind Resistance until victory and recovery of the usurped Palestinian right.

He stressed the necessity of unifying efforts, energies and capabilities to support the people with money, men and weapons to restore the land and the Palestinian state with its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

