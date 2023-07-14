shadow justice

For years, and from different fronts, they told us, they made us see and they even convinced us that the Mapiripán massacre, where at least 40 people died, was allegedly carried out by the AUC that arrived by plane from Urabá, counting on the complicity of General Rito Alejo and, especially with the management of General Uscátegui.

We have heard the latter and his son, now a congressman, over and over again that justice acted badly by convicting him because they had to prove that it was not with his approval. But since, somewhere in that stupid nameless war that was waged in Colombia around the paramilitaries, the collusion between the military forces and the self-defense groups had to be shown and condemned, Mapiripán was the tray served to demonstrate it.

However, since last Wednesday all that truth that we swallowed we are going to have to vomit it up. Martin Sombra, the former guerrilla leader who was in charge of the kidnapping of Ingrid and the group of prominent citizens, when testifying before the JEP, stated without hesitation that “…they are accusing Rito Alejo del Rio for the Mapiripám massacre, he was not ; It was a troop of mine called Marco Aurelio Buendía…we used to make muddy messes and blame them on others”.

In better words, it will be up to judges and courts to review, and especially the Lawyers’ Collective that brought the case, the rulings that were handed down and do true justice in the face of the shadow of doubt that Martin Sombra has planted.

Perhaps they exaggerated or in the eagerness to look for the scapegoat, they adjusted everything to point out those that were not. Of course, we lived in the stupid war of the paramilitaries and as in any war, the truth is the first victim.

Comments