Home » shadow of diabetes | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper
News

shadow of diabetes | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

by admin
shadow of diabetes | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

In most patients, the diagnosis of diabetes triggers insecurity, fear, stress, helplessness and many other negative feelings that affect well-being and quality of life in the long term. The information that it is a chronic disease that requires lifelong therapy is frightening. Although there are ways to reduce the medication in type 2 diabetes mellitus, the course is usually progressive and drug therapy must be increased. Type 1 diabetes must be treated for life anyway.

See also  Shanghai On July 28, 2022, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia, 6 new cases of local asymptomatic infection, 4 new imported cases of new coronary pneumonia, 14 new cases of imported asymptomatic infection__ Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

Take care of your car’s brakes – Diario...

Carmen del Darién: construction of the boardwalk wall...

Energy consultants fear further delays in the heating...

Tiki González announces that he will promote the...

Buying US Nationality: The EB-5 Program Explained

Attorney General filed investigation against Alexander Vega for...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Germán Vargas Lleras visited Casanare to deliver the...

CSD weekend in Cologne – demo moves through...

Presidents of the Republic of Paraguay and Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy