shadow of diabetes | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

11
In most patients, the diagnosis of diabetes triggers insecurity, fear, stress, helplessness and many other negative feelings that affect well-being and quality of life in the long term. The information that it is a chronic disease that requires lifelong therapy is frightening. Although there are ways to reduce the medication in type 2 diabetes mellitus, the course is usually progressive and drug therapy must be increased. Type 1 diabetes must be treated for life anyway.
See also Shanghai On July 28, 2022, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia, 6 new cases of local asymptomatic infection, 4 new imported cases of new coronary pneumonia, 14 new cases of imported asymptomatic infection__ Shanghai Municipal Health Commission