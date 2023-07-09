shadow of diabetes | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

In most patients, the diagnosis of diabetes triggers insecurity, fear, stress, helplessness and many other negative feelings that affect well-being and quality of life in the long term. The information that it is a chronic disease that requires lifelong therapy is frightening. Although there are ways to reduce the medication in type 2 diabetes mellitus, the course is usually progressive and drug therapy must be increased. Type 1 diabetes must be treated for life anyway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

