news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 01 – 2022 was less negative than expected and confidence is picking up again among the tertiary companies in the province of Turin even if the shadows remain, such as the difficulties in the non-food retail trade and the tightening of banks in granting credit. This is the picture outlined by the research carried out by Confcommercio Torino in collaboration with Format Research, presented today in the Piedmontese capital. As regards the trend of the Italian economy, 17% of the entrepreneurs questioned think it will improve, 50% see it as stable, which brings the index – which is calculated by adding the first figure with half of the second – to 42, net improvement compared to the figure, 23, of the previous quarter.



The forecasts regarding the performance of their company are even better: for 20% it will improve, for 54% it will remain stable, with an index of 47, higher than the Italian average, 45.



Among the companies in the service sector, moreover, the revenue indicator improved, 46 in the last quarter of 2022, 53 in the first three months of 2023, against an expected national average of 48.



The employment situation remains stable, while the share of businesses turning to the banking system for credit increases. But the share of companies whose requests are not accepted or are only partially satisfied worsens, from 24% to 28%. The research also highlights “significant changes” in consumer habits: 46.6% noticed a reduction in purchases, 39.9% a reduction in the volume of expenditure, 30% a reduction in the quality of the products purchased. (HANDLE).

