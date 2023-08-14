Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Anwar Haq Kakar on becoming the Caretaker Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Anwarul Haq Kakar on being elected as the eighth Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Web Desk: In one of his messages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the election of caretaker prime minister from Balochistan is welcome, a good name was agreed upon following the constitutional procedure, I thank the opposition leader Raja Riaz who helped in the consultation. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is an educated and patriotic personality.

He said that the trust in the name of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar by all the parties is a sign of our right choice, we hope that he will ensure the conduct of transparent, free and impartial elections in the country.

The Prime Minister said that in 16 months, we have worked hard day and night to bring the country to the economic stability, we hope that the continuity will continue. Ensuring the continuity of development, construction and economic improvement is necessary for the betterment of Pakistan and the people. I pray that the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet fulfill the expectations of the people and the constitution.

