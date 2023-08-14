Home » Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Anwar Haq Kakar on becoming the Caretaker Prime Minister
News

Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Anwar Haq Kakar on becoming the Caretaker Prime Minister

by admin
Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Anwar Haq Kakar on becoming the Caretaker Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Anwarul Haq Kakar on being elected as the eighth Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Web Desk: In one of his messages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the election of caretaker prime minister from Balochistan is welcome, a good name was agreed upon following the constitutional procedure, I thank the opposition leader Raja Riaz who helped in the consultation. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is an educated and patriotic personality.
He said that the trust in the name of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar by all the parties is a sign of our right choice, we hope that he will ensure the conduct of transparent, free and impartial elections in the country.
The Prime Minister said that in 16 months, we have worked hard day and night to bring the country to the economic stability, we hope that the continuity will continue. Ensuring the continuity of development, construction and economic improvement is necessary for the betterment of Pakistan and the people. I pray that the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet fulfill the expectations of the people and the constitution.

See also  Jinghe New Town, Xixian New District: Party member volunteers deliver love vegetables to the door

You may also like

Edict 1st. notice Aura Francisca Rodríguez de Cetre

60 Meteor Showers Per Hour: A Spectacular Display...

Cinema al Chiostro, homage to Massimo Troisi

Representative Hashed presents the teacher’s club report in...

Claudia López scolded Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and...

Formula 1 Garage 158 Would abolishing the DRS...

Messi scores his eighth goal in MLS and...

Two minors apprehended for attempted robbery with mini...

Unearthing the Secrets of the Salawusu Site: A...

November 30, 2023 From CoinTelegraph

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy