Shahed attack on Kyiv on August 3 – air defense shot down one and a half dozen Shahed attack UAVs

On the night of Thursday, August 3, the Rashists staged another, already eighth consecutive mass attack with barrage ammunition “Shahed” on Kyiv – on the approach to the capital, Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost one and a half dozen air targets.

“This air alarm in the capital lasted exactly 3 hours. It became the 820th for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The enemy will surely pay for each of these worries! Believe in Victory!” – noted Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA and added that, according to preliminary data, there were no destructions or casualties in the capital.

According to the words Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, no hits were recorded in the region either. Previously, falling debris also caused damage.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation struck with Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Shahed” type – Ukrainian air defense destroyed 23 barrage munitions. Also, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 89 air strikes and fired 67 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population.

During the specified time, 44 combat clashes took place:

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore lost positions west of Kurdyumivka, south of Andriivka, and west of Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region. In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of ​​the city of Marinka. In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position west of Staromayorsky and north of Urozhany.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 9 strikes on areas where the enemy’s personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and 3 on the occupiers’ anti-aircraft missile complexes. During the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery hit 21 artillery pieces in firing positions, 1 radar station, 3 control points, 1 area of ​​concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 anti-aircraft defense facilities, 1 area of ​​concentration of personnel and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

The losses of the enemy as of the morning of Thursday, August 3, amounted to:

Photo of the General Staff

“The Russian occupiers continue to mobilize prisoners. Thus, in accordance with the order of the so-called “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DNR”, measures are being taken to recruit persons who are serving sentences or have been detained for crimes of light or medium gravity to the units of the internal forces. It was also established that the wounding of convicted persons during the battle does not remove their convictions, and the suspicions of persons who were under investigation will be removed only upon demobilization. The terrorists were tasked with intensifying the fight against crime and replenishing 1,000 units of internal forces at the expense of those suspected of committing criminal offenses. At the same time, the re-certification of the police collaborators who defected to the Russian Federation will be carried out after they have completed combat missions as part of the joint battalions of the internal troops of the so-called “DNR Ministry of Internal Affairs”. – says the morning summary of the General Staff.

We will remind that the general of the Ukrainian army, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine in 2005-2010, Mykola Malomuzh called the Zaporozhye direction the main strategic one for a possible offensive – the movement to Melitopol, Berdyansk, Tokmak will open up opportunities for the enemy to block the land corridor to the occupied Crimea.

Illustrative photo from the page of the Kyiv region police

